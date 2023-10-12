Jason Kelce Says The NFL Is So Scared Of Jalen Hurts’ Tush Push That Players ‘Are Going To Start Faking Injuries’ To Get The Play Banned

Jason Kelce is one the greatest centers in the history of the NFL, and because of him and the rest of a dominant Philadelphia Eagles offensive line, they have been able to construct and orchestrate one of the most unstoppable plays in the history of sports.

Yes, we’re talking about the “Tush Push,” which has been getting plenty of attention from players and media types with Philly coming off a Super Bowl run and being undefeated after five games.

Also popularly known as the “Brotherly Shove,” this display of strength and absolute dominance in the trenches has upset the rest of the league and has the play on the verge of being banned in the near future.

Jason Kelce Says Teams Will Fake Injuries To Get ‘Tush Push’ Banned

According to Kelce, one of the main tactics teams will be using to expedite the play’s banishment is telling players to take a dive, or fake injuries in order to influence the NFL to ban the unstoppable play for safety reasons. Even more than players getting injured, the NFL hates the perception that they don’t care if players are injured.

Kelce is now warning the NFL to watch out for teams faking injuries in order to disparage the play, and he said as much on his and his brother Travis Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights.”

“Outside of Patrick Mahomes, like, injuring his kneecap, there really haven’t been that many injuries on this play,” Jason started. “But if there’s a way that this play is going to be outlawed, this is how it’s going to be.” “What I’m worried about is if I’m a defensive coach … I can have a guy go up and limp on, because I’m planning ahead for next year to try and stop offenses. I’m telling you; I swear, I guarantee guys are going to start faking injuries,” the Eagles center predicted.

Kelce also explained that it wouldn’t just be flat-out blatant injuries to force a full-steam-ahead approach in banning the play as soon as possible, but a gradual and notable increase in injuries that eventually are leading to major injuries that are attracting the league’s attention surrounding the play.

More quarterbacks beyond just Jalen Hurts would have to start making the play a part of their arsenals for it to become a league-wide problem, so Kelce’s reasoning is a bit of a stretch. But then again, he does have the inside view on these things.

“It’s going to start off with minor injuries at first, but they’re already thinking about how can we get this outlawed for next season, because that’s all they’re doing,” he continued. “They’re just complaining. And now guys are going to start faking injuries just like they fake injuries in situations to stop you from going bolt in. It’s nonsense. It’s not a play that has been historically a higher injury chance of prevalence.”

Is Tush Push Really Too Dangerous?

Recently, there has been a lot of scrutiny surrounding the Tush Push, such as referees being warned to watch for offside penalties, and neutral zone infractions when the play is being run. But, more important, there have already been a few injuries following the infamous QB sneak play.

Two New York Giants players, center John Michael Schmitz, and tight end Daniel Bellinger, suffered shoulder and knee injuries, respectively, which also prompted the NFL to look into the play, resulting in the league announcing that they would be reviewing the play in the offseason to decide whether to disallow it or let it be used moving forward.

But the league did not issue a ban on it for this season, so, barring any other sanctions on the play, it is still usable for all teams this season.

Kelce’s main issue with teams trying to have the play removed from the NFL is that not only is it the Eagles’ bread-and-butter play for short yardage situations, but nobody had a problem with the play until Philadelphia started doing it consistently and effectively.