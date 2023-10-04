Should The Eagles’ “Tush Push” Be Illegal? | Some NFC East Division Rivals Are Hating On Jalen Hurts and Want To See The Play Outlawed

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the two or three best teams in the NFL. Led by star quarterback Jalen Hurts, arguably the best offensive line in the NFL, and a plethora of offensive talent, stopping their offense is a real chore on Sundays.

That has become even harder on fourth downs, and especially when they line up in the “Tush Push” or “Brotherly Shove” formation.

Coaches Want Jalen Hurts ‘Tush Play’ Banned

That’s when the team needs a yard or less, so the play is designed to push Hurts forward with all ten other Eagles players either blocking or pushing him beyond the line of gain, past the first down marker. In fact, since last season they’re 42-of-46 on the play and opposing players and coaches around the league want to see the play outlawed or banned.

In the NFC East alone Cowboys star Micah Parsons has called out the play, as has Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio who’s team was victimized by it over the weekend in a 34-31 overtime loss.



Division Foes Are Tired Of The Play

Parsons who’s pretty vocal anyway talked about the play on his show, “The Edge With Micah Parsons,” calling it a “cheat code.”

“The Eagles have the best offensive line in the game, so, yes, it’s a cheat code. They’re unstoppable at it. They have a quarterback who is squatting 600 pounds, and he knows how to move his legs and push forward. So yes, it’s OD.” Parsons then said it would be a sucka-type move to have the NFL ban the play. “We just have to deal with it, we have to adjust, we have to prepare to stop it. It’s not up to the league to say, Hey, just because you can’t stop it, we have to take it away: No we have to get better, we have to get stronger up front, and we have to stop it.”

The play is in effect a rugby scrum, and it should be banned, if for nothing else because of the cutting of the defensive line’s legs by the offense. It’s dangerous enough with all those big bodies. That, along with the push from behind of the QB, shouldn’t be allowed.

Prior to Sunday’s loss, Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio told reporters that he would like to see the play done away with. He even called it a nice “rugby play” that has no place in football.



Eagles Beg To Differ

Of course, the Eagles see nothing wrong with it because it works for them. In fact, head coach Nick Sirianni had this to say when asked about the play.

“There is clearly a talent to it that our guys have, because maybe it’s automatic right now for the Philadelphia Eagles, but it’s not automatic around the NFL. I get that some people are complaining about it, but stop it. Stop the play.”

Sounds like the same sentiments that Parsons shared, but Del Rio ain’t for it.