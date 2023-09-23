“I Don’t Eat Pork” | Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Doesn’t Like How Swine Makes Him Feel

The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-0 to begin the 2023 season, and while they haven’t looked particularly good in either win, the sign of a good team is one who can still win even when not playing it’s best. At the helm for the defending NFC Champions is fourth-year quarterback Jalen Hurts who’s coming off an NFL and SB MVP runner-up, losing both awards to the game’s best signal caller in Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hurts, who pound-for-pound is one of the strongest players on the Eagles team, and definitely one of the strongest signal-callers in the league, is big on what he eats. Upon entering the league Hurts cutback on things like grandma’s cooking, as well as sugary drinks, while consuming more greens as often as possible.

A lover of BBQ, Hurts also has a love for ribs, and mainly pork ribs, but in order to feel the way he wants to in his body the 2019 Heisman runner-up has given that up.



Hurts Makes Improvements To Diet

A stickler for working out and hitting the weights hard, Hurts is now giving up swine, aka pork. In an interview with GQ Magazine, the always cool, calm and collected Hurts had this to say about his diet, and why he’s chosen to rid of certain things.

“I don’t eat pork. It’s not for any religious purposes — it’s just that I let go,” Hurts said. “I grew up a big baby back rib and pork chop guy — bacon and all that. That was something I don’t feel like my body reacted to in a positive way, and I noticed that in high school, honestly. The pork was something I parted ways with.” “Now, there are a couple of things that get the green flag for me, and that’s a couple of things my grandmother cooks,” he continued. “I don’t eat the pig feet like I used to but, she makes chitterlings and tripe. I’ll eat that probably once — if I’m lucky, twice a year. It’s been that way over the last seven to eight years.”

Hurts also mentioned the more experience you gain in the league, the more you begin to realize even more how important it is to eat the right things. Staying away from fried foods is another Hurts does, and that’s hard for the former Popeyes two-piece special king. But, in order to maximize himself on the gridiron on Sundays, Hurts knows this way of eating is imperative.



Hurts And Star WR Have Sideline Disagreement

During the Eagles’ Week 2 win over the Minnesota Vikings, sideline cameras caught Hurts and star wide receiver A.J. Brown engaged in a pretty heated back-and-forth. While, both parties have said it’s nothing and was all about trying to win, is it something to watch for going forward? Probably not.

The good thing is Hurts’ demeanor is so cool and calm, that if it was anything, it’s not now. Those two have been friend since Hurts was Brown’s weekend tour guide when Nick Saban and Alabama was recruiting the physically gifted specimen out of high school.