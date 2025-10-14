‘Just Give Baker Mayfield MVP, You Don’t Know Ball’: Fans Are Livid Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes Have Better MVP Odds Than Tampa Bay Bucs Miracle Man

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Baker Mayfield is the latest quarterback to capture the hearts of NFL fans and media. The former 2018 No. 1 overall pick who was considered a bust after his first four seasons with the Cleveland Browns where he threw 92 TDs and 56 interceptions. After stints with the Rams and Carolina Panthers, Mayfield exploded for his first 4,000 yard season in 2023 with the Tampa Bay Bucs. The former Oklahoma star posted 41 TD passes in 2024 and took the Bucs to the playoffs for the second straight season. As of Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season, leads the league in Total Expected Points Added (EPA) and in fourth-quarter comebacks, with four through the first five weeks.

Through the first six weeks of the season, it’s crystal clear who the MVP frontrunner is.



Stats and narrative are locked in.



Anyone arguing against Baker Mayfield being the favorite is kidding themselves. This isn’t that hard. pic.twitter.com/iDcMChMznM — Josh Hill (@jdavhill) October 14, 2025

Fans Think Baker Mayfield Should Be Odds On Front Runner For The NFL MVP: Social Media Reacts

This season, the Bucs are 5-1 and Mayfield’s name is being tossed around as a potential league MVP. The feisty QB with the rocket arm and uncanny playmaking ability has come a long way. Some are even calling him the best quarterback in the game right now, which is causing quite a stir on social media.

One fan took exception to Mayfield being ranked third behind Buffalo Bills quarterback and Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes on @FDSportsbook’s latest ranking, posted by Kay Adams.

Patrick Mahomes jumps Baker Mayfield on @FDSportsbook after last night.



Baker was 2nd heading into SNF. pic.twitter.com/0LxkfTU94Y — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) October 13, 2025

“Mahomes and Allen being ahead of Baker shows you it has nothing to do with performance,” said one disgruntled fan who believes that Mayfield has risen to the top of the pack. Mahomes fans jumped in without hesitation, even if they were loud and wrong about the stats. “So Mahomes has more yards and TDs with his main wide receiver core out? And oline playing like sh*t’?”

Mahomes is actually first in total yards and total TDs in all of football.

“Are you an idiot,” responds one Mayfield fan, pointing out that Mayfield is missing four receivers. “baker was literally playing with none of his top 3 receivers past the second quarter yesterday. Another added; “Baker was throwing to 5th and 7th stringers against the 49ers you don’t know ball.” “It’s a shame it’s even close. Baker is 5-1 on a decimated offense missing 3 WRs, half the Oline and its starting running back. Insane, Mahomes is 3-3…make it make sense,” shouted one netizen. “Baker should be above Patrick by a lot,” insisted another fan. “He’s the best in the game right now. Period,” said a third.

Josh Allen Having Rough Stretch: Bombs On MNF

After the dreadful 24-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night, the Bills have suffered consecutive losses and quarterback Josh Allen has been average at best. His two interceptions and season-low 18.7 QBR against Atlanta, probably drops him behind Mayfield and Mahomes as went enter this upcomign NFL slate.

“We’ve got to figure it out,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters. “We’ve got to dive deep into what we’re doing, how we’re doing it, making sure we’ve got the right people in the right positions, and then the execution at the end of the day, we’ve got to start from ground zero and work our way back up.”

Meanwhile, Mahomes was masterful on Sunday night, completing a season-high 73.3 percent of his passes, along with 257 yards, three passing TDs and a 132.2 passer rating in a win over the Detroit Lions.



Baker Mayfield Is Crushing The Game

Even with his weapons decimated, Mayfield found a way to win a tough game against a strong San Francisco 49ers team on Sunday. That gritty dub earned him a whale of respect across the league. Baker is currently fourth in total passing yards (1,539), tied for third in passing TDs (12) and Top 10 in QBR (71.1).

“Just give Baker Mayfield the MVP,” a fan posted as a caption above a video of one of Mayfield’s sensational plays from thai past weekend, whee he broke free from a sure sack, dipped on a couple of defenders bulldozed the last two for a crucial first down up 20-19, late in the third quarter.

Just give Baker Mayfield the MVP right now



pic.twitter.com/yWH92aznUO — Overtime (@overtime) October 12, 2025

Of course, these are betting odds and all things are subject to change. It’s fluid. It’s clear that fans and media are swelling with support for Mayfield, the once maligned Cleveland Browns quarterback who has elevated to the elite ballers at the position. Some are even saying he’s currently the best in the game.