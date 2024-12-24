‘I Wanna Break Y’all Damn Fingers!’: The Celebrity World’s Weird Obsession With Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee’s Relationship Causes Social Media Crash-Out

If crushing the spirits of a man who was on top of the world and is looking for a life-changing moment on NFL draft day in April was the plan, then social media has accomplished it.

After the internet sleuths exposed more compromising photos of Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lee, the Heisman Trophy winner, who has been unwavering in his defense of his lady, has shut down his social media and is now probably trying to do his own media management behind closed doors.

His fiancée, the woman at the center of this controversy, has also shut down all of her social media accounts and there are even rumors that Hunter and Leanna Lenee are splitting up.

Shedeur Sanders Calls Out Clout Chasers: Says Travis ‘Ain’t Hard To Find’

Hunter’s Colorado Buffs teammate Shedeur Sanders appears to be sick of celebrities speaking publicly on the matter, clout chasing instead of genuinely being concerned for Hunter. Shedeur has pointed out that they can personally reach out to Travis if they really cared about him.

“All y’all athletes, entertainers, artist etc if y’all genuine trying to holla at trav y’all know how to get in touch with him or someone around. At this point y’all just posting for the algorithm trying to look cool,” the quarterback wrote in a tweet. NFL Players Urge Travis Hunter Advice To Ditch Leanna Lenee

Former NFL players Le’Veon Bell, Dez Bryant, and Shannon Sharpe, as well as comedian Godfrey and rapper Bow Wow, just to name a few of the people captivated by Travis Hunter’s love life, have all commented publicly on the situation.

In a now deleted post, the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver said:

“I’ve tried my best not to get into Travis’ business.. But I had to after seeing this… I’m here to tell you, brother…, wake up and quit playing. She talked all that stuff about you.., saying she was going to address the situation once, but kept talking about it…” he said. “She loves the attention way more than you. She thinks she is an equal to you…I can tell you’re a great dude.., and I promise there is a woman out there who is going to make your life easy and respect you…From what I see. She has nothing to offer but a major headache… What you got to offer. she’s not the 1.”

With all of the athletes making babies and broken homes and sleeping with whatever groupie or gold digger they choose, it’s so odd that all of these same people, who have made much worse decisions with women who they didn’t know for five years, are so concerned with protecting Travis Hunter’s money and dignity.

This entire situation has been so odd. It’s the classic example of everyone failing to clean up their own backyards, but eager to tell someone else that they need to tidy up.

Men and women have warned Hunter of all of the red flags. If he’s not the most popular athlete in the country right now, then who is? The constant rotation of stories about two young adults who haven’t even begun to face the true relationship challenges that lie ahead is overkill, but this is the monster social media has created.

Hunter and Leanna Lenee Addressed The Social Media Backlash: Why Still Troll Travis?

Trolling Travis Hunter has become a daily show for social media and some folks such as boxer Claressa Shields, shares Shedeur’s sentiments in expressing her exhaustion with this entire situation.

Shields took to her X handle and wrote, “This why I go off on y’all and hurt yall feelings! Why tf are you y’all trolling TRAVIS HUNTER for! Leave him tf alone! If he love the girl let him love her! Always in other mfs business! He too nice to yall ass! Mind yall MF’N business! Done made him deactivate his damn Instagram!”

“I hate anybody who said something to him! Everybody not cut for that sh*t! Go accomplish something instead of being mean to athletes and celebrities! Stg I wanna break yall damn fingers !”

We live in the era of the 10-second video clip and a social media age where people make up whatever scenario they want to make up based upon what they see and think.

There’s a ton of projecting that takes place and sometimes a person is just famous enough and their life seems just perfect enough that people desperately want to find something wrong with that person.

In Travis Hunter’s case, he doesn’t have many character flaws and there wasn’t anything that people could say negative about him other than he didn’t deserve the Heisman, and even those naysayers were really just pulling against Coach Prime, who had his own comments on the situation.

Sanders’ post was cryptic, but the message was clear to everyone anxiously awaiting Coach Prime’s comments on what has become a nightmare for Hunter and Lenee but another major marketing win for the NFL as the draft approaches.

“Most of us are at a crossroad & we’ve got to get this 1 right. Please Reflect & examine your decision making process & then look at where u are & evaluate everything. Now look down the street & decide if u have everything around u and within u to make it there. NOW. #CoachPrime“

Will Travis Hunter & Leanna Lenee Make It To The Altar?

Who knows what the future holds for Hunter and Lenee. This surely isn’t the kind of publicity they thought they would be getting after Hunter had one of the greatest seasons in college football history, sweeping most of the major awards, including the Heisman Trophy and setting a new standard for two-way excellence.

Colorado Buffaloes WR/DB Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy and is projected to be one of the top draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, held April 24-26. Reports say Hunter and his fiancé Leanna Lenee have removed their social media counts after more evidence surfaced that suggests she cheated on Hunter. (Photo: Getty Images)

He’s expected to be a top-5 pick in April’s draft, and many interested parties feel like this all could have been avoided if Lenee just put a smile on her face when Travis was leaving the field for his final game at Colorado instead of expressing whatever she expressed that was troubling her.

It got really messy and the social media sleuths started putting on the full court press after Lenee’s behavior at the Heisman Trophy ceremony was criticized by the world. The fans saw her stay seated while the whole crowd stood up and applauded. It got worse when Deion Sanders, the Buffalo head coach, nudged her to get up.

She never got all the way up and Hunter leaned in, giving her a brief hug before proceeding to the podium and delivering an inspirational speech.

After Travis told everyone on a live Twitch stream, to leave him and his girl alone and worry about your own relationships, Lenee followed up with her own explanation for every situation people have been criticizing her for. She struck back against the “gold digger” label that some have tried to place on her.

“That is not true at all. The real reason [is] because he DMed me when he had a girlfriend,” Lenee says in the since-deleted video.

“I exited the message and he sat there until he was single. I don’t do home-wrecking, I’m not a sidepiece, I don’t stand for any of those things. I support women, so I would never do that to another woman ’cause I would never want it done to me,” she explained.

This was of course, before more suspect information began surfacing that suggests Lenee was cheating on Hunter at some point in the relationship. Everyday new evidence is revealed that makes it harder and harder for Hunter to ignore.

Wait, so Travis Hunter’s shorty admitted she dated a black SoundCloud rapper, she in the video it’s about smashin, she got a dollar sign $ tatted on her wedding finger, & the rapper got a $ in his name too? Knotti $lim. 💍🤔 Too many coincidences. The rabbit hole gets deeper… pic.twitter.com/3S7dSo2PIM — BOXINGEGO (@Boxingego) December 23, 2024

Leanna Lenee’s Private Direct Messages Leaked Amid Cheating Rumors

In the most recent turn of events, Leanna Lenee’s private direct messages on social media have reportedly been leaked amid cheating rumors. Lenee got engaged to Travis Hunter in February. An alleged DM exchange between Lenee and an unidentified man resurfaced in 2020.

Some reports claim that Lenee and Hunter began their relationship in 2022, while DJ Akademiks, who posted the screen record of the DM exchange, claims that they began dating in 2019.

Why did Akademiks just cook Travis Hunter like that 😭 pic.twitter.com/5ecixcmz0u — MrClips (@MrClipperr) December 18, 2024

Again, in a world where people walk by homeless folks in need of a sandwich every day, the incredible concern for Travis Hunter’s personal relationship with his fiancée is mind-boggling.

Somewhere, right now in America, there is a pro athlete procreating with a woman that some would label as a walking red flag with nipple sparklers for extra visibility and nobody gives a darn.

Maybe this is just an extension of the Deion Sanders Effect gone wrong. Welcome to the world of being megastar Travis Hunter.