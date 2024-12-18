“LisaRaye Will Tell You Straight Up if You Can’t Afford Her” | Rapper Luke’s Odd Defense Of Travis Hunter’s Fiancé Leanna, Who’s ‘Not Coached Up’ To Be a Gold Digger  

The Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee social media whirlwind continues, and this time Miami rap legend Luke has stepped up to defend Lenee against the backlash and scrutiny she’s received for her perceived behavior during several high-profile moments in the career of the Heisman Trophy winner over the past couple of weeks.



On a livestream, Luke took the social media coverage of Lenee to task. “Why y’all like, ‘Oh, the little girl she didn’t get up, they had to tell her to get up.’ Just imagine yourself in that moment. Her fiancé wins the most prestigious award in college football. Where only the elite of the elites win and y’all gonna expect the girl to know exactly what to do?” “So y’all gonna attack the little girl,” Luke says of the 23-year-old. “This is a little girl, a little young girl. Remember when you were young?” Rapper Luke Mentions LisaRaye McCoy and Daughter AsExamples Of Seasoned Gold Diggers

Luke suggests that Leanna doesn’t understand the game and in the process of his social media defense of Lenee, the booty-shaking king threw smoke at actress and entrepreneur LisaRaye McCoy, citing her as an example of a real gold digger.

The rap legend said, “I love her to death, LisaRaye will tell you straight up if you can’t afford her.” He also claims that the actress raised her daughter Kai Morae Pace to do the same.



LisaRaye McCoy and daughter Kai Pace were dragged into rapper Luke’s defense of Travis Hunter’s fiance , Leanna Lenee, who has been accused of being a gold digger on social media. (Getty Images)

Luke says, if Lenee was truly a gold digger as she’s been accused of being, she would understand what to do in all of those instances (on the field after the game and at the Heisman Trophy celebration) in order to give the proper appearance on camera.

“That young lady there is not a gold digger,” Luke says of Lenee. “Gold diggers get coached up by they mama. As the song says, ‘she get it from her mama.’”

If it was LisaRaye McCoy’s daughter who was dating Travis Hunter, Luke said, “She woulda had her mama in the room running this sh*t. Y’all woulda saw the video and her mama woulda been like ‘sit over here.’ … Hijack the whole sh*t and told everybody what to do and how to do it. That’s what the gold diggers do. She woulda been well coached up. … The girl is not coached up.” “She’s just a young girl don’t know what the hell is going on. All this limelight. Mr. Hunter and his fiancé,” Luke added.

The Shade Room reached out to LisaRaye for her comments on Luke’s remarks about her being the true example of a well-seasoned gold digger.

Raye said: “I haven’t followed the story (Travis and Leanna) but I get it, and me? I said what I said…peridot!! Everybody knows it at this point. Next!”

Luke’s definition of a true gold digger comes on the heels of the Chicago native and “Player’s Club” actress’ controversial interview on Carlos King’s “Reality with the King” podcast when the 57-year-old actress opened up about her strict dating standards. She only wants rich, powerful and successful men on the menu.

“I don’t want to stress you out by trying to keep up with my lifestyle,” McCoy said. “If I’m going to these restaurants just for lunch meetings, and it takes you your whole check to take me there, I don’t want to stress you out. You cannot hang with me.”

“I don’t know why people are so afraid to say what they always want to really know. Miss me with the small stuff. … I’ve lived and I’m gonna continue to live the way I’m used to because I can and I do!!” she emphasized.

“Why waste your time dating somebody who is not going to elevate your life?” she asked. “I’m not trying to be with anyone that I have to be a teacher. Life is already teaching us all lessons. I need someone who is accomplished, successful, powerful, and rich.”

She added: “You can’t relate? Don’t!”

Luke and Lisa Raye Are Cool

She also wasn’t sweating Luke using her in his explanation as for why Leanna Lenee is not the gold digger some of social media and in the mainstream media are making her out to be, forcing both Travis and her to respond to the drama on social media.



Some suggested Luke was harboring feelings of being scorned by LisaRaye in the past, but she says that Luke has never tried to date her and, “No, he has always been very respectful and always will be, I’m sure. We are older.”

It is good to finally see someone come to Lenee’s defense, but it is odd that Luke had to throw LisaRaye under the bus to do it. Who else will be dragged into the Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee against the world saga?