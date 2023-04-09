Deion Sanders Effect Hits University Of Colorado With 45,000-Seat Sellout For Intra-Squad Spring Game

Deion Sanders has yet to coach a single game for his new University of Colorado Buffaloes. Still, in preparation for the school’s annual intrasquad spring game on April 22, the fans are letting him know how they feel with their overwhelming anticipated attendance.

Earlier this week, the university announced that the game, also nationally televised on ESPN, had sold out, with more than 45,000 people expected to attend. With a previous high of 17,800 spectators in 2008, the upcoming game will stand out as the highest attendance ever for Colorado’s spring game. The anticipated attendance will be higher than the combined total for the previous nine spring games, per the university.

The Prime Effect

“We haven’t won a game. There’s no impact right now,” Sanders said at a news conference Saturday. “The financial aspect of what’s going on, that’s a blessing. Somebody’s profiting really well and I’m happy for that, especially this university because they deserve it. And to display and show what’s here, in your beloved city, I think that’s a beautiful thing to bring that to fruition.”

After unparalleled success with the football program at Jackson State University, which was like a tide that raised all boats across the HBCU athletic spectrum, Sanders took over the program at Colorado. The Buffaloes had losing seasons the past six years, including a 1-11 finish in 2022.

“I can’t wait for the spring game, really looking forward to it, because I want to see the difference in the atmosphere and the feeling and the spirit of everything,” Sanders continued.

Donning a cowboy hat in affinity with his new mountain digs with a gold chain and coach’s whistle around his neck at the press conference, Sanders explained how he integrates into the school culture by talking to different parts of the student body.

Ready For The World

“I spoke to the School of Business yesterday and it was phenomenal,” Sanders added. “Those kids were hungry. Every kid had a pencil and piece of paper and taking notes and they were on every darn word, every thought, everything I uttered, they were on it. They wanted it. I loved that.”

Sanders knows he is under a microscope in his incredible collegiate coaching journey and welcomes the challenge. He also continues his tendency to push the staff in preparation for the higher scrutiny at the PAC-12 school. During a recent staff meeting captured by his son Deion Jr., who has headed up all the social media and videos for Coach Prime’s programs from JSU to Colorado, Prime was adamantly telling his staff to prepare for the world’s increased attention.

Colorado’s first spring game under Deion Sanders is officially sold out👀



“The light is on us. Women as well as men in this room. One thing about the light, the light will illuminate you or expose you. See, all you all clapping and hollering and retweeting and putting that we sold out our spring game, don’t get embarrassed at the way you do your job! That’s everyone in here. Not just staff, because I truly believe in everyone in this room or you wouldn’t be in here — for one reason or another.”

With the Coach Prime effect now truly going prime time in the NCAA world, Colorado is letting him know how they feel about the new possibilities: pumped.

