‘The Light Is on Us’ | A Media Circus Led By The Social Media Moshpit Is Coming To Boulder. Deion Sanders Warns Staff Of Road Ahead

Working for Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders comes with a lot of perks, but it also comes with a lot of pressure. With all eyes on him heading into his first year as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes program, the spotlight in Boulder is definitely bright.

That means being under a microscope that Sanders welcomes, but he wants his staff to know it won’t be easy. During a recent staff meeting captured by son Deion Jr, who heads up all the social media and videos for the program, Sanders can be seen and heard imploring his staff to prepare for what’s coming.

Deion Sanders Is Putting Pressure On All Staff In Preparation Of A Media Circus

“The light is on us. Women as well as men in this room. One thing about the light, the light will illuminate you or expose you. See, all you all clapping and hollering and retweeting and putting that we sold out our spring game, don’t get embarrassed at the way you do your job! That’s everyone in here. Not just staff because I truly believe in everyone in this room or you wouldn’t be in here — for one reason or another.”

The Buffaloes have suffered through back-to-back losing seasons of 4-8 and 1-11, so Sanders and staff have their work cut out for them. It won’t be easy either in the much-improved Pac-12, which boasts the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and many other talented players and teams.

"One thing about the light, the light will illuminate you or expose you."



Deion Sanders shared an important message with Colorado staff members about living life under the spotlight.



Primetime continues to be a content machine.https://t.co/t6dQqmrO8c — OutKick (@Outkick) April 4, 2023

Sanders Has Been Selling Colorado Stock Since December

It was Sanders and his profile that automatically put the Buffaloes in the spotlight, and he used every bit of Super Bowl week to add to it. During the week, Sanders did numerous interviews on “Radio Row,” and each time he raved about how wonderful Boulder was as a city.

Appearing on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Sanders told Eisen this about his Boulder experience barely two months in the position.

“Boulder’s unbelievable, man. I absolutely love it.”

Never one to lack for confidence, Sanders has said in media interviews, “Baby, got to believe that we’re coming.” It’s an ode to his Buffaloes getting back on the perch of the elite college football programs, a place they haven’t been since the mid-to-late 1990s.

Sanders Wants All Boxes Checked Coming Out Of Spring

With spring practice in full bloom, Sanders is using this as an opportunity to get everything checked and in order. Upon return from spring break, the two-time Super Bowl-winning defensive back, in essence, delivered that message to his coaches and players.

“We need every box checked,” Sanders said. “I got to see how the coaches communicate with players; I got to see how the players communicate with the coaches. The strength and conditioning, the training staff, the equipment staff, we’re checking everything because it’s a total commitment of unification to win. It’s not just on the field. Everybody in this darn building got to understand that they we are winners. It has to change, it has to be provoked, and that’s why we’re here. But we’re trying to check every darn box. It it was great I wouldn’t be here.”

The team’s annual spring game is scheduled for April 22.