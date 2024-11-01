‘LOL…A Grown Ass Man Wearing A Blouse’: Former Eagles Star Fletcher Cox Wants Le’Veon Bell To Pull Up and Get This Fashion Thrashin’

Former NFL All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell has been on a tear lately, and most of it hasn’t been good. The one-time Steelers star has been seen campaigning for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. There he was photographed wearing a shirt that read Trump vs Tramp in reference to Trump opponent Vice President Kamala Harris, who’s the Democratic nominee heading into Tuesday’s huge election.

Bell didn’t stop there, as he then called out Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland for supporting the aforementioned Harris at a rally in Houston last week. In all he’s done nothing but attempt to smear the name Kamala Harris while oddly uplifting Trump. As if that wasn’t strange enough, he’s now taking shots at former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro Fletcher Cox for his choice of clothing, and it’s safe to say Cox isn’t letting it slide.

lol grown ass man wearing a blouse, I’m done 😂 they done got to ‘em pic.twitter.com/gXm4FpOsdv — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) October 30, 2024

Cox Sends Stern Message To Bell

Cox, the burly but nimble former defensive tackle of the Eagles, recently appeared on Fox NFL Sunday where he spoke with Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan. For some reason Bell thought it’d be OK for him to make a joke about the attire that Cox was wearing, saying, “Lol a grown ass man wearing a blouse. I’m done they done got to em.”

It didn’t take long for Cox to respond and pretty much let Bell know he doesnt play social media games.

“You need my number boy???? I don’t do that internet talk!!!! I’m a real MF!!! TTM.”

Sounds like fighting words from Cox isn’t on that type of time. Bell and good friend Antonio Brown have been antagonizing and taking cheap shots at any and everybody for a while now, but something tells me Bell is gonna bow out of this one after Cox’s response.

Fletcher Cox, one of the #Eagles all-time greats, announced his is retiring. pic.twitter.com/3P5o4ti1tX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2024

Cox Was Defensive Stalwart In Philly

During his illustrious playing Cox became one of the best and most feared interior linemen in the league. The former first round pick out of Mississippi State (Hail State) was named a six time All-Pro and Pro Bowl player. He led a defense that helped bring the Eagles its first and only Super Bowl in 2017, finally taking them out of the category as the only team in the NFC East without a Lombardi Trophy.



Fox was consistently one of the best interior lineman in the league and finished with 70 career sacks, which is amazing when you consider that wasn’t his job. He called it a career following last season and told the aforementioned Strahan that he’s enjoying retirement.

