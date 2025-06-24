‘All Income Earned During Marriage…Belong To Both Parties’: Tyreek Hill Says Ex-Wife Keeta Vaccaro Steals and Wants $50K Per Month Condo and More Alimony

NFL star Tyreek Hill‘s soap opera drama with his estranged wife Lakeeta Vaccaro Hill, continues to range on. In latest developments Hill accuses her of stealing from him, but she vehemently denies his claims. According to court documents, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver blasted Keeta’s request for spousal support.

According to court documents, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill blasted Keeta’s request for spousal support and accused her of stealing money from him. (Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill Still Fighting Ex-Wife Keeta Over Alimony & $50K Per Month Miami Condo

The All-Pro receiver, who signed a $90M extension with the Miami Dolphins in August of 2024, said the marriage didn’t last two years, and she is not entitled to alimony.

“Additionally, [Keeta] is educated, able-bodied, employable, has had [Tyreek] contribute to her individual business ventures and capable of self-support,” Hill’s lawyer, Michael A. Gottlieb, noted. “The wife is voluntarily unemployed,” he added.

Tyreek, 31, is also denying Keeta’s request for exclusive use of his Miami condo. He said that he voluntarily left the home to travel with no intentions of turning it over to her. Hill explains that he left to “protect himself from [Keeta’s] aggressive threats and her insistence on calling law enforcement whenever he attempted to spend time alone with their child,” according to reports.

Disagreement Over Therapy And Daughter Sparked Incident

Keeta Hill reportedly told cops the tipping point in the altercation was when she mentioned therapy for the couple. That was apparently followed by Hill also mentioning that she told her husband that “he wasn’t doing enough with their daughter,” and that’s when he picked her up and took toward the balcony with no intent to harm her in any way. Per Keeta, the couple had tried therapy, but it didn’t go anywhere.

In response to Hill grabbing the baby in a moment that’s now gone viral, the 31-year-old dynamic playmaker made mention of his rights.

“I have the same rights as a father as she does a mother, and I can take my baby whenever I want,” he reportedly told police.

Hill was not arrested but left the condo that day, and Keeta didn’t waste any time filing for divorce, doing so one day after the incident.

Keeta Moved Mother & Sister Into Condo Against Tyreek Hill’s Wishes

Tyreek Hill, who lives his life in constant drama and bizarre lawsuits on and off the field, said Keeta violated his wishes when she moved her mom and sister into his home.

Keeta has claimed that Hill is abusive, but he dismissed those accusations as her method of instigating arguments so that she and her family could take control of the home. Hill has denied ever threatening or putting his hands on his ex-wife.

Keeta Hill Has More Leverage As Wife Than Draya Michele Did With Tyrod Taylor’s Home

Similar to the situation with Draya Michele, currently known as the mother of the child of the star currently known as a former member of the Houston Rockets: Jalen Green. The 24-year-old Green was shipped off to Phoenix for aging superstar Kevin Durant and a trailer load of picks.

Michele once dated NFL quarterback Tyrod Taylor, and they shared a home that the former NY Giants and Buffalo Bills QB purchased. She also had her kids from previous relationships living there. When the relationship went sour, he gave her an opportunity to buy the house from him within a specific time frame, and she failed to do so and fought in court to remain int he home. She actually was in another relationship already with Green. Taylor had to go through legal somersaults to get her out of the $3.2M house.

Tyreek Hill Says Keeta Hill Has History Of Stealing From Him

Sounds like Keeta isn’t playing nice, and she wants to get as much financial support from Hill as possible. Hill says he hasn’t put his Miami condo on the market, but will need to unless Keeta, 29, plans to maintain the home. Hill also offered another bombshell, saying that the former married couple did not have joint accounts because of Keeta’s “history of stealing money from” him, which he says also was the “cause of significant arguments.”

Because of this, Hill claims he would only provide her “with his debit card, on specific occasions, to pay for specific airline travel and bills related to the household.”

His lawyer said Tyreek “believes [Keeta] has primarily focused on how much money she can obtain from [Tyreek] to maintain the appearance of her lifestyle on the Internet rather than caring about future economic security. [Tyreek] has never lived a luxurious lifestyle due to his deep desire to have future security for him and his children.”

Keeta Hill’s Lawyer Says She’s Entitled To Spend Hill’s Money As She Wishes By Florida Law

Keeta’s lawyer Evan Marks denied Hill’s claims, using the thumb of law to flip the script.

He reportedly said, in his filings, that “Tyreek accuses Keeta of stealing from him during their marriage. This is patently false. Tyreek apparently does not understand that in Florida, all income earned during the marriage is ‘marital’, meaning that it is presumed to belong to both parties, regardless of who earns it.”

He added, “This is true unless there is a prenuptial agreement. Here there is no prenuptial agreement. Tyreek did not want Keeta to sign a prenuptial agreement when they got married, so all of the income earned during the marriage was, and is, marital.”

Marks ended, “That being said, the evidence will show that at all times Tyreek was well aware of all of the expenditures Keeta made on all of the accounts that she used, and we look forward to having the opportunity to prove this in court.”

Tyreek Hill thinks Keeta Hill Is Trying To Extort Him

Upon divorce, the NFL star asked the court to award shared parenting time for their daughter. He also asked for an equitable distribution of assets.

“The parties have accumulated very limited personal and real property during the course of their short-term marriage,” Tyreek’s lawyer wrote. “In addition, the assets accumulated were solely generated due to the pre-marital business and employment activities previously in place by [Tyreek] and without any contribution by [Keeta].”

Hill asks that Keeta also be on the hook for contributing to the cost of extracurricular activities, supplies and field trips for their daughter. Despite his drama, it seems like Hill has certainly been doing his part and says he has a “strong bond” with his daughter, one of a possible 10 kids Hill has fathered over the years. He claimed to have been supporting the child by providing finances for the child to live at a condo with costs exceeding $50,000 a month.

There’s so much more to unfold, but Keeta is about her bag and with various lawsuits still consuming his time, it’s no wonder Hill had one of the worst seasons of his career last season. It’s also not hard to understand why Hill has contemplated wanting to be traded. Things have not been smooth sailing since arriving in Miami.