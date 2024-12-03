“Gold Digging Black Belt Level”: Jalen Green’s BM Draya Michele Won’t Leave $3.2M Home Owned By Jets Quarterback Tyrod Taylor, Who Wants Her Evicted and Has Support Of Judge

Draya Michele welcomed a baby boy with 22-year-old rising NBA player Jalen Green back in May 2024, but she’s still bringing old drama with her past star athlete boyfriends into 2025.

According to new court documents, sheriffs came to her home in Los Angeles when her ex-boyfriend, New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor, recently tried to have her evicted.

Draya Michele just had a baby with NBA star Jalen Green but still wants to hold onto the house that her ex-boyfriend Tyrod Taylor owns. Sheriffs came to evict her but she wasn’t home. (Photo: Getty Images)

Sheriff’s Try To Evict Draya Michele Who’s Living In Ex-Boyfriend’s House

Reportedly Michele said she received an “alarming phone call from her children’s nanny while she was away on a business trip that the sheriffs were at the subject property to lock the occupants out of the subject property.”

Her lawyer succeeded in halting the eviction, but she claims to have just learned that Tyrod Taylor’s company had filed an eviction lawsuit against her. Michele claims she was never served the paperwork or informed of the lawsuit.

Taylor disputes her claim and his attorney said only a “unsigned lease, an unsigned purchase agreement, and emails evidencing at most negotiations for the possible purchase of the subject property” has been submitted as evidence of any deal.

So it appears that the IG influencer and former “Basketball Wives” star has taken a second L since October in her court battle with her ex-boyfriend. Michele made claims two months ago that Taylor was trying to evict her from a $3 million L.A. home, according to recent reports.

Courts Rules Against Draya Michele In Attempt To Keep $3.2M House Ex-Boyfriend and NFL QB Tyrod Taylor Bought Her

In Draya’s lawsuit, she claims that an oral agreement with Tyrod allowed her to purchase the home from him between November 2023 to October 2025.

“On or about October 23, 2023, [Draya] and [Tyrod] memorialized the terms of their oral agreement by drafting a Residential Lease Agreement with an Option to Buy Agreement,” the suit said. Draya said the deal wasn’t signed because the couple were deeply in love and didn’t want to complicate things with talks of written contracts. .

Michele claims to have spent $270,000 of her own money on home improvements because she believed she would be buying it eventually.

Social Media Has Seen This Kind Of Playbook From Michele Before: Why Does She Need Taylor’s Home If She’s With NBA Star Jalen Green?

“Why do pro athletes always get rung up with these headache women?” one X user asked. “Gold digging black belt level,” said another describing his opinion of how Draya is moving. “She already dating someone else and had a kid and Tyrod is over here paying for her housing ? Such wild stuff,” said one fan.

Most fans hurled insults at Draya, who was already been labeled a “predator” by podcaster Joe Budden for having a baby with an NBA player almost two decades younger.

Said one X user: “How embarrassing, should’ve never messed around with her, she’s a single mom already taking advantage of a younger nba athlete and you’re allowing her to stay at your crib? You gotta get rid of her, she shouldn’t be there.”

Judge Finds Draya Didn’t Have Enforceable Contract With Taylor To Buy House: Why Does She Insist On Staying In House Of Ex Lover?

According to court documents and a TSL article from October, “the judge ordered four of the six claims Draya, 39, brought against Tyrod be dismissed at a hearing on Oct. 10. The court found that Draya did not have an enforceable contract with the 35-year-old Taylor. According to the judge, the ex-couple discussed Draya potentially purchasing the home, but they never formalized an official agreement.”

The couple’s relationship has gone downhill since their romance that began in 2020. In an interview with Maxim, Draya said she loves Taylor’s “hot body” and his dance moves. Taylor had just signed a two-year, $17 million contract with the New York Giants to back up then-franchise quarterback Daniel Jones, who has since left the team.

“I like attractive, smart men,” Michele told the magazine. “My man right now is super smart and super outgoing and he can dance and he has an awesome smile and a hot body. And that’s what I love about him.”

Reportedly, in June, Draya filed a lawsuit requesting that a judge force Taylor to sell her the home according to what she says was an unofficial agreement they had, while also halting any eviction proceedings. Draya, who occupies the home with her children, insisted it was a gift from Taylor in August of 2022.

In addition, Draya says there were no time constraints on her purchase of the home, but she did agree to buy it from Taylor in late 2023 for $3.2 million. She says she also agreed to pay Taylor a monthly fee of $19,000 until the hefty bill was paid.

The audacity of this woman makes it understandable why she’s been able to survive her reputation as a notorious groupie turned reality star and social media influencer and still pull high-value baby daddies. She’s still claiming that Taylor has flipped the script and is trying to evict her. Understandably, Taylor probably doesn’t want an ex who has moved on and had a baby with another partner, who had more money than Taylor, living in his house.

Draya seems to be insistent on living in a house she doesn’t own. And she’s definitely playing some games by leaving her kids in the home (presumably attended by a nanny) while she continues to live her celebrity lifestyle on someone else’s dime. Police aren’t likely to evict children from the home, especially without a parent present.

Michele Missed Deadline To Accept Taylor $3.2M Counteroffer To Buy House

Taylor’s lawyer made it clear that he wants the court to dismiss all of Draya’s claims to the home.

At the recent hearing in October, the judge noted that Draya did not accept the counteroffer within the 30-day deadline when she sent a message to Tyrod’s team accepting his offer in January, “more than 60 days” too late.

The court did rule that she can still pursue the $270,000 she spent on improvements. She also has the option of amending her lawsuit to reargue the allegations that were dismissed.

However, she is eventually going to have to leave the premises. One thing about Draya, she doesn’t back down from a messy situation and always seems to land on her feet.