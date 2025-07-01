‘Your Lady Got More Miles Than 96 Toyota Camry:’ ‘Underachiever’ Jalen Green Thirst Trap Video With His 40-Year-Old BM Draya Michele Has Hoops Fans Spitting Venom

Phoenix Suns player Jalen Green is 23 years old, with a bag and just got traded from the team that made him the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft for a legendary 36-year-old on the downside of his career in Kevin Durant.

Despite the hype about KD — who hasn’t been part of a championship situation since leaving the Splash Brothers — getting traded as a franchise piece with your team rising towards success is a red flag.

Shai Gilgeous Alexander Signs Record $285M Deal Wins MVP & NBA Championship

Shae Gilgeous-Alexander won an MVP and an NBA championship and then signed the largest extension deal in NBA history, agreeing to a four-year, $285 million super maximum contract extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder, making it the richest annual salary for a player in league history

He’s an example of a driven player, who does things right and has no unnecessary distractions taking him off his path. His teammates love him and look up to him. With the money that players make these days and the increased salary cap, the 10th man on the team is getting a nice bag. Money can’t be the motivating factor and a superstar’s focus must be stronger than ever these days.

Jalen Green Shares Thirst Trap Video Of Wife Draya Michele After Kevin Durant Trade

Green might be embarrassed by the trade, or maybe he wanted out of Houston. It seemed like he was just getting a feel for his role as a leader. You would think his pride would make him a bit angry that the franchise gave up on him so soon, even if he does have a $106M contract in his pocket already. His relationship with 40-year-old and well-traveled IG mode/actress Draya Michele, which has produced his first child, is going strong.

The 23-year-old NBA player recently shared a video of the couple heading out for a bike ride. He was showing off their love to the world, he was also promoting his girlfriend’s body and how good he feels she looks.

Jalen rapped along to SheLovesMeechie’s gen5 song, which features the lyrics: “Gave that h-e some cash cause she is a bad b-tch

Gave that h-e some cash cause she is a bad b-tch, gah damn I’m a skinny n-gga, but my pockets big In the gym everyday, still tote a sig Got my mind on this money never on a b-tch”

Jalen Green offered several glimpses of Draya’s 40-year-old booty as they prepared for their excursion.

Social Media Reacts To Jalen Green & Draya Michel Video

The disgust for the 17-year age difference and Michele’s past history continues to be a point of discussion on social media

“Your lady got more miles than 96 Toyota Camry,” said one rude netizen in response to the video. “She’s got 3 kids. Wild,” said another. “Your the same age as her son dawg that ain’t weird to u?” asked one fan. “She played bro crazy, and he can’t even see passed it because the cheeks probably elite lol he got it,” said another questioning Green’s intelligence and experience dealing with Michele. “Nothing to show off. She ran through,” said another person reacting to the video.

Jalen Green Lacks Focus Of Rising Superstar

I get the whole “I could care less that I got traded cause I’m rich and my baby’s mother is fine,” thing Green has going on. However, getting trade is a major fail at 23 no matter how much you are making or who you’re dating.

This kind of clout-chasing behavior has to stop. He has to get his game up. Ime Udoka said as much. If Green is serious about his hoops, then he needs to follow the yellow brick road and find himself a heart, because so far Michel has failed in playing the role of Dorothy. She’s leading the young fella somewhere, but based on past history, it’s not to the Hall of Fame.

Might be an eventual spot on the wall of shame. There are a few NBA guys who are headed down that route, coming up short of potential, making loads of cash and racking up L’s as it pertains to their choices with women. Zion Williamson, Anthony Edwards, just to name a few.

Jalen Green Gets Traded For Kevin Durant

The deal for Kevin Durant will not officially go through until July 6. But as you see by the recent free agent moves, the league is moving fast, money is being made and only those dedicated to historical excellence will rise above the fray.

Durant joins an emerging Houston Rockets team with real dogs in Amen Thompson and Alperen Şengün. Green will join a marshmallow soft backcourt with Devin Booker, where plenty of shots are sure to be out up by both. How much winning they will do is up for grabs.

Houston Rockets Trading Jalen Green After One Poor Playoff Series Is Red Flag

Green was the focus of Houston’s offense last season, but struggled in Houston’s playoff loss to the Warriors, averaging 13.2 points per game and shooting 37% from the field. One bad playoff series is not what made Houston brass decide to trade him for a player the same age as his baby’s mother.

Granted, Durant is one of the best to ever do it, but Green helped lead the Houston Rockets to the No. 2 overall seed in the Western Conference. He’s entering his fifth season in the league and is a 20.1 ppg scorer for his career. Despite some defensive deficiencies and poor shot selection, Ime had a young piece to pour into and build around. In addition, Green’s played in all 82 games the past two seasons and 76 the season prior. Kevin Durant has reached the 70 games played mark just once in the past five seasons.

In addition, Houston gave up quite a haul for a guy pushing 40.

“He’s an underachiever,’ one fan on Facebook said of Green. “so he makes up for it with MILF videos and degrading rap music.”

There’s something about the way Green does his entire thing that Houston’s team and coach wasn’t feeling. Life is but a dream right now for Green, who will eventually play with a veteran who can show him how to conduct his entire life as a champion and role model. Those are the guys that are remembered.