‘Bro Tatted His Mom’s Friend On His Back’: Fans Shocked By Phoenix Suns Star Jalen Green’s Massive Back Tattoo Of 40-Year-Old Girlfriend Draya Michele

As Phoenix Suns star Jalen Green prepares to make his season debut with the team, the former No.2 pick is also the topic of discussion all over social media. The 23-year-old Green has been dating influencer, reality television, model and swimsuit designer Draya Michele since 2023. The couple even welcomed a baby girl in May 2024, Green’s first child and Michele’s third. Green is actually the same age as Michele’s oldest child and son; she also has a nine-year-old son

NBA player Jalen Green spotted with a tattoo of his 40-year-old girlfriend, Draya Michele, on his back. pic.twitter.com/eyu7mGpC2D — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) November 1, 2025

In a recent video shared to social media, Michele could be seen showing off the length of Green’s curly hair. While doing so the video led to Green’s back which has a huge tattoo of Michele’s face on it. The reveal led to fans all over social media calling out Green and Michele’s relationship and their huge age difference.

“Bro tatted his mom’s friend on his back,” one fan said. “Man somebody need to get da young homie… SMH,” another fan said. “Got to be up there with the most regrettable tattoos ever,” another fan quipped. “Green is the perfect last name for this type of activity,” mentioned another fan. “Ain’t her son the same age as him?,” another fan said.

BREAKING: Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green has been upgraded to PROBABLE to make his season debut tomorrow 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pvIE8qN91O — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) November 6, 2025

While Green, 23, and Michele, 40, have been constantly chastised for their 17-year age difference, the couple has been completely unbothered. Following Green's trade from Houston to Phoenix this past summer in the Kevin Durant blockbuster, Michele even mentioned that she handled all the logistics of moving their family to the "Valley of the Sun."

Green Set For Thursday Night Debut

Since injuring his hamstring in training camp, Green the former Houston Rockets star has been on the mend. The injury has hindered his long-awaited debut alongside Suns superstar Devin Booker. Lister as probable for Thursday’s tilt against the Los Angeles Clippers, the supremely talented Green is set to take the floor at PHX Arena (formerly known as Footprint Center) for the first time.

Green’s arrival is welcomed and for a Phoenix Suns team that’s struggled to score outside of Booker. Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on finally getting to see their new shiny toy.

“Finally D Book need some help,” one fan said. “Book happy as hell right now,” another fan said. “About time, let’s see that athleticism shine,” another fan said. “Him and Book about to go off,” another fan mentioned.

Green Could Be Traded Soon

Since Michele handled the logistics of the family’s move to Phoenix, the former reality star might want to stay ready because according to the NBA rumor mill Green could be on the move again soon. With Grizzlies star Ja Morant completely disgruntled and not seeing eye to eye with anything in Memphis the talented but mercurial hooper could be on his way out of “Bluff City” aka “Home of the Blues.”

Green who averaged 21.0 points, 3.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds pre game last season on career high shooting splits of 42/35/81 isn’t a point guard and neither is the aforementioned Booker. With that being a problem with Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal the last couple of seasons, there’s no way Suns management would hesitate to pull the trigger to add a true point guard like Morant if trade talks do intensify.

But, for now the Filipino-American hoops star is set to do what he loves for the Suns with his lady’s face on his back.