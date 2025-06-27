‘I’ll Send Someone After Your Mom’: NBA Player Dillon Brooks May Have Been Suffering In Silence

Dillon Brooks is still trying to get adjusted to being a member of the Phoenix Suns after the blockbuster trade sent him and Houston Rockets teammate Jalen Green to the Valley of the Sun for superstar Kevin Durant. Brooks, who’s on-the-court antics have earned him a bit of a reputation as a villain or antagonist, is the type of player teams love to have and hate to play against.

Dillon Brooks Files Restraining Order Against Violent Mother Of His Daughters

As Brooks prepares for his new life in Phoenix, the former Oregon Ducks star is also dealing with off-the-court drama. Per TMZ, the defensive nemesis has filed a temporary restraining order against his ex-girlfriend, Heather Andrews, who also happens to be the mother of his two young children. In the filing, Brooks alleges that Andrews did a host of things to him, including making violent threats and damaging property amongst other things.

Brooks Alleges Andrews Has Long Been Emotionally And Verbally Abusive

The filing also alleges that Andrews became “emotionally abusive” following the birth of the couple’s first child. The former All-Defensive Second Team selection also mentioned that things worsened and Andrews became “increasingly more aggressive and threatening” when she became pregnant with the couple’s second child.

Brooks reportedly says the threats included “various different ways that she was going to hurt me either personally, professionally, or both.”

In fact, one of the screenshots of their back-and-forth alleges that Andrews told Brooks:

“I’ll habe [sic] someone cut each one of your fucking little fingers off one by one … So you can never play basketball LOL… And actually now I understand why people are racist.”

Andrews Threatened To Have Someone Harm Dillon Brooks’ Mom

Allegedly no one was safe from Andrews as she even threatened to have someone harm Brooks’ mother.

“I’ll send someone after your mom b-tch.” This was followed by Andrews obtaining her own temporary restraining order also for alleged harassment and threats.

Dillon Brooks is reportedly seeking a restraining order against the mother of his children.



Brooks Should Fit In Nicely In Phoenix

The move to acquire Brooks in the KD deal was something the Suns likely pushed for. Brooks brings the things the Suns severely lack, which are defensive intensity and toughness. He’s also improved his offensive skill set, which included a career-high 39.7 percent from three.

Entering his eighth season, Brooks also brings experience while averaging 14.2 points, three rebounds and three assists per game in his career.