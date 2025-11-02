‘You Showing Why Ion FW Yo Kind’: Kendrick Perkins Has Pulled His Support For NBA Star Ja Morant, Fans Wonder Will He Ever Grow Up 

It’s no question that Memphis Grizzlies star and franchise player Ja Morant is an otherworldly talent on the hardwood. But the former No. 2 pick has also stunted his growth as a player and leader by the questionable decisions he’s made in his NBA career. Albeit on the court or off the court, Ja just can’t seem to help himself as it pertains to drama.

Why Can’t Ja Morant Get It Together?: Details Of Latest Suspension For Detrimental Conduct

The former Murray State Racers legend who burst on the scene in the 2019 NCAA Tournament is once again at the center of drama, and this time it’s being directed at his head coach. Morant’s latest hiccup stems from Friday’s home 117-112 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers where the talented but mercurial star often seemed disengaged and disinterested during the game.

What followed in his postgame presser didn’t help matters as freakishly athletic Morant took some subtle jabs at his coaching staff, which led to a one-game suspension being levied for what’s been deemed as conduct detrimental to the team.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team. pic.twitter.com/STotAlgC54 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 1, 2025

Ja Gon’ Ja, And Fans Chime In

When asked what happened in Friday’s loss that saw the Grizzlies blow a 14-point lead and Morant score only eight points (none in the second half), the two-time All-Star tool aim at his coaching staff with most of his answers using these phrases.

“Go ask the coaching staff. Go ask them.”

Those answers stem from head coach Tuomas Lisalo challenging his star player’s effort and leadership in his postgame presser, which Morant didn’t seem pleased and which led to his suspension.

Fans quickly took to X to talk about Morant’s suspension.

“At this point Ja’s got more suspensions than playoff wins, one fan said. “His fall off has been beautiful,” another fan said. “He was detrimental to the court with all them bricks last game, makes sense,” another fan quipped.

Kendricks Perkins say he doesn’t fu*k with Ja Morant 🍿



“You fu*k up, not only do that make you look bad, that made me look bad. They recognized you because of me speaking highly of you. It ain’t no coincidence you went from having 3 games on ESPN to 52.”



(Via @OutTheMudTL) pic.twitter.com/MOgTycUiat — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) October 27, 2025

Morant Was Suspended Twice In 2023

No stranger to controversy, Morant was suspended twice during the 2023-24 season. Both incidents involved him brandishing firearms which led to a total of 33 games away (25 for one and 8 for the other) from the court and about $8.3 million lost in salary. He was also fined $75,000 for making gun gestures after three-point makes. The league called the gesture “inappropriate” adding that he “was previously warned by the league office that this gesture could be interpreted in a negative light.”

Morant And Kendrick Perkins Exchange Words

Last week Morant and ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins traded barbs after Big Perk’s weird claim that he made him a star by praising him in the media. Perk says his pushing of Morant as the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NBA draft played a huge role in him becoming the player we see today, and ESPN going from 3 Grizzlies games to 52.

Morant isn’t buying any of it and he quickly fired back with this caption over Perkins comments:

“You da reason for my notoriety Perk? Come on dawg. You showing why ion fw yo kind.”

You know Perk is gonna have a field day with Ja’s latest suspension after being called out for capping about helping his career ascension.