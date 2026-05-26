‘They Chose Rudy Gobert’s Contract Over Karl-Anthony Towns’: Big Perk Says T-Wolves Trading KAT To Knicks For Julius Randle Could Be Worst NBA Trade Ever

On Tuesday’s “First Take” episode, the night after the Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavs out the building to advance to the 2026 NBA Finals, Kendrick Perkins dropped a bombshell on the NBA with this statement:

“The Minnesota Timberwolves are on the verge of making one of the worst trades in NBA history. If Karl-Anthony Towns … [brings] a championship to New York, that’s going to make the Minnesota Timberwolves look like fools.”



—@kendrickperkins on the Timberwolves trading KAT for… pic.twitter.com/uKIRfHHoE7 — First Take (@FirstTake) May 26, 2026

“The Minnesota Timberwolves are on the verge of making one of the worst trades in NBA history. If Karl-Anthony Towns … [brings] a championship to New York, that’s going to make the Minnesota Timberwolves look like fools,” Perkins said. “[If] Karl-Anthony Towns goes and completes the mission and is Robin to Jalen Brunson and brings a championship to New York, that’s going to make the Minnesota Timberwolves look like fools. The Minnesota Timberwolves drafted Karl-Anthony Towns with the No. 1 pick they traded him right after they went on their first conference finals run with him and Anthony Edwards,” he recounted. “Right now, what are we saying about the Minnesota Timberwolves … That they need to find a Robin to go alongside Anthony Edwards, when they had one all along! But they chose Rudy Gobert’s contract over Karl-Anthony Towns. If Karl Anthony Towns completes this mission, we can officially say the Minnesota Timberwolves made the worst trade in NBA history.”

Not that Perk gave any examples of trades that might have been worse throughout NBA history to explain how he came to this earth-shattering conclusion, but don’t let the facts mess up a provocative take on a debate show.

The Towns lovefest is going to continue now that the Knicks have proved to be worthy of some kind of real respect. The Knicks have as much talent as anybody, but the true test will be how they handle this time off, as the Spurs and Thunder battle it out for Western Conference supremacy. If the series goes seven games as most expect, the Knicks will be chilling for a long time. That might be an advantage in football, but it doesn’t help in hoops. Especially when your team is hot and has won 11 straight games in the playoffs while dismantling opponents.

Fans Chime In On Perk’s Condemnation Of Minnesota Timberwolves Trading KAT For Randle

Some fans think this just spells the beginning of the end for Anthony Edwards in Minnesota.

“KG, Love, Wiggins, and KAT leave Wolves = NBA Finals. The first 3 won NBA Championships. KAT has a good chance to get one as well. If I’m a T-Wolves fan, I wouldn’t be too confident in Edwards staying there long term. That FO better be making some REAL moves,” one X user warned. Others disagree with Perk’s take and say it was business, not the team thinking KAT wasn’t the goods. “This is such a dumb take. The Timberwolves were forced to trade KAT due to the second apron. They could not afford his contract and at the time of the trade, the return looked as good as you could ask for based on the circumstances,” one T-Wolves defender commented.

Added another fan:

“People never take into consideration the financial constraints that KATs contract presented. The Timberwolves would’ve not been an improved team from two years ago if they would’ve kept his contract… and if the Wolves were in the East, Ant would be in his first finals right now.”

The New York Knicks’ first trip to the NBA Finals in more than a quarter century is a redemption and major success story for most of the organization.

Entire New York Knicks Organization Feeling Some Vindication: NBA Finals For First Time Since 2000

The validation would start with the ownership of James Dolan, who is not the most popular person to Knicks fans because of the team’s history of losing and his contentious relationship with former players such as Charles Oakley. It might extend to the executive branch led by former agent Leon Rose, whose ability to move into a front office capacity was questioned, aligned with the affiliation of senior basketball adviser William Wesley (the basketball hustler formerly known as “World Wide Wes”).

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Fans lost it when Mike Brown was hired to replace Thibs, who had maxed out as far as helping the team get to that next level. Brown proved his well-documented experience and expertise as a coach and game plan master was properly valued by the organization.

Jalen Brunson was deemed too small and not a No. 1 force to lead a team into a championship situation. WNBA coach Becky Hammon, among others, ridiculed him and doubted his heart and abilities, but he’s proving them wrong with every fourth quarter explosion. Candace Parker wasn’t too kind either.

Some even questioned if Rick Brunson being the assistant coach would hurt chemistry, but it hasn’t been an issue. If anything, Brunson is an elite assistant who is tougher on his son than anyone else.

Karl-Anthony Towns For Julius Randle Trade Was A Steal For Knicks

Many of the people within this Knicks organization that has turned into one of the best in the league since Brunson’s arrival are feeling vindicated, and none more than Towns. As early as a few months ago, while Towns continued to play elite hoops on both ends of the ball and grind his way through trials and tribulations as Mike Brown tried to find the perfect chemistry to get the team over the hump, some fans were still lamenting trading away Randle, a guy who, now that the smoke has cleared on their careers, isn’t in KAT’s league as a player. The deal was an absolute steal for the Knicks, and Kendrick Perkins is ready to admit it.

At the end of the day, Perk was among many analysts who had much to say and drove the social media backlash and false narratives against this All-NBA caliber player.

“The entire time KAT was in Minnesota, y’all clowned on him — especially you Perk! Please just shut up lmao,” one Knicks fan said. “If KAT brings a title to NY, that trade narrative flips instantly and Minnesota catches heat,” said one user, agreeing with Perk.

Of course, the backtracking begins and Perk wants to get way ahead of it.