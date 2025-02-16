‘As A Man You’re Embarrassing Your Son’: Former NBA Star Kenyon Martin Calls Out Ja Morant’s Father For Berating Referees Which Led To Ejection

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has had his share of on and off the court problems. Things got so bad that he was even suspended for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season following him brandishing a gun on social media.

That followed an eight-game suspension the previous season for another gun brandishing incident via social media.

Through it all, Ja’s dad Tee Morant has stood by his son, and in many people’s opinion make excuses for Ja’s inexcusable behavior. Tee, who can always be seen courtside at Grizzlies home and away games is always in front of the camera. Unfortunately, that can also be a bad thing, and that’s exactly where Tee stands following his ejection from a recent Grizzlies and OKC Thunder game. That led to former NBA star and 2000 No. 1 overall pick Kenyon Martin calling out Morant’s actions.

Kenyon Martin reacting to Tee Morant getting ejected from a recent Memphis Grizzlies game after berating an official for missing a call



"As a man you are embarrassing your son, this ain't about you sit down and shut up you are not the center of attention Ja Morant is"

Tee Morant Tossed While K-Mart Chimes In

Speaking on the “Gil’s Arena” show, the former Cincinnati Bearcats star didn’t hold back when speaking on the matter.

“As a man, you are embarrassing your son,” Martin, said on the show. “This ain’t about you. Sit down and shut up. You are not the center of attention. Ja Morant is.”

During the Grizzlies’ Feb. 8 home loss to the Western Conference leading Thunder, an always vocal Morant berated officials so badly he was eventually ejected from Fed Ex Forum, which is the home of the Grizzlies.

Following the incident, crew chief Josh Tiven explained what happened.

“The fan continued to repeat overtly disrespectful statements about the integrity of the officiating crew, so as the crew chief, I approached security and asked that he be removed,” Tiven said in the Pool Report.

TEE MORANT EJECTED: Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s father, Tee Morant, was ejected in Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma City for being “overly disrespectful” to the officiating crew.



Thoughts? 🤔

Ja Laughs It Off

In typical Ja fashion, which is always about trying to be a tough guy, Morant shared Martin’s comments with a caption of a laughing emoji. That’s another sign of the immaturity that has plagued the supremely talented Morant throughout his otherwise stellar career.

Ja must realize that Martin really was a tough guy who never had to try and be something he wasn’t.

Tee Almost Fought Shannon Sharpe

Tee is no stranger to arena drama, back in January 2023, he almost came to blows with ESPN’s Shannon Sharpe during a Lakers-Grizzlies game. The heated incident got so bad that he and Sharpe had to be separated, with the Pro Football Hall of Famer heading into the tunnel to cool down.

While cooler heads prevailed, and the two squashed their beef, Ja, who was at the center of the disagreement following comments Sharpe made about him being a fake tough guy, wasn’t and isn’t willing to do so.