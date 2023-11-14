‘Ja Is Also Still Very Much Around’ | Memphis Grizzlies Need Ja Morant Back Badly — So Does The NBA

The Memphis Grizzlies currently have the worst record in the Western Conference, standing at 2-8, and never has the team and the league felt the loss of Ja Morant more than now. His absence has made Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. become one of the new driving forces of the team.

However, he understands the impact of the player.

“Ja is also still very much around,” Jackson told Sportskeeda about Morant still being around the team through his 25-game suspension. “It’s normal. He’s not playing. But it’s normal.”

We Miss The “Bad Guy”

Morant returns to the court in mid-December. He can’t be in the arena when the Grizzlies are playing games, but his presence and energy are felt with the team.

“Very positive,” Jackson said about Morant’s spirits. “They’re always very positive. I’m not tripping about it. I’m going to blink, and he’s going to be back. We’re halfway to that point.”

The Western Conference without Ja Morant has leading storylines that are strongly about James Harden’s need to prove himself on a new veteran superteam in the Clippers or Anthony Davis’ lack of leadership on an aging Lakers.

When Will Ja Morant Be Back?

The earliest that Morant is eligible to return to the NBA hardwood is Dec. 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans. The league punished Morant as the result of twice being filmed on social media displaying a gun.

Although initially suspended eight games in March after a video of him brandishing a gun at a strip club in Denver, Shotgun Willies, that was upgraded to 25 games at the start of this season after another video recorded inside a car in May.

The Jackson Jr. Factor

In the Grizzlies’ second win this year, against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, Jackson posted 12 points (3-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block, and one steal in 29 minutes during 105-101 victory.

That was Jackson not at his best, as he’s been off to a strong start this season. In 10 games, Jackson has averaged 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.6 three-pointers. This is with Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke having season-ending injuries and Ja’s suspension.

“You feel for the guys who are out,” Jackson said to Sportskeeda. “There are new lineups every other game. So you have to get that chemistry any way that you can. It’s not necessarily a challenge. But there’s always something new. Everybody is enjoying it, though. Everybody has different opportunities. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Grizzlies guards Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart have been integral leaders this season, and along with Jackson they are working to keep the energy alive until the floor general in Ja returns to the game.

“We just talk about stuff off the court on how we want to do certain things,” Jackson continued. “We’re grown as hell now. It’s pretty simple. We’re leaders in our own lives. Now you just bring it to the team and mesh it well. They’ve been responsive. We have new guys coming in that had leadership roles on their teams. Then you have us. Everybody takes on the responsibility.”