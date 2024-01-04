Perception Is Everything: Angel Reese Calls BS! On Barstool

The names Angel Reese and Ja Morant have become synonymous with controversy.

The two talented hoops stars are always in the news, and while they move the meter, a lot of what they do is often critically judged to a degree that most athletes don’t have to deal with.

A lot of the blowback has been self-inflicted by the two social media and athletic sensations.

Recently, Morant who returned from a 25-game suspension for his brandishing firearms via social media, was chastised for doing a familiar Southern dance after a dunk against the New Orleans Pelicans.





Ja Morant was criticized for doing his “Rock Yo Hips” celebration in a game, while Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers did the same dance and was praised. Women’s College hoops star Angel Reese says that’s a racial double standard.

The dance known as “Rock Yo Hips,” made popular in the South, from a song by Atlanta rap group Crime Mob, seems to be making a comeback. Even Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers got involved in the fun, as he did it following a touchdown pass in Monday’s CFP semifinal loss to the Washington Huskies.

“Ja spraying imaginary bullets into section 113.”

The same media outlet posted …

“Say Cheese!”

“Quinn Ewers is having fun.”

Reese Yells Double Standard

Reese’s “I Can’t See Your Face” celebration toward Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark during April’s national championship game, drew the ire of some conservative pockets and ignited another discussion on race and gender in sports. The NIL queen believes there’s a double standard for certain athletes.

When Clark constantly disrespected fellow opponents with her own grit and swag nothing was made of it.

She retweeted the pic comparing the two:

lol i’ve seen this before…. https://t.co/7XZZBdQipp — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) January 2, 2024

Reese is speaking truth, of course the tone is different when it comes to Black athletes, and that’s always been the case. But Morant still should’ve known better than to do anything of that nature considering he was fresh off suspension for dealing with firearms. It shows more lack of awareness and Ja’s actions could be interpreted as taunting the league and Commissioner Adam Stern.

Ja can’t be as carefree about his image as he was prior to his suspension. There’s a heightened surveillance concerning his brand, what he represents and how he moves as a face of the NBA.

While he should be allowed to freely express himself and the NBA is considered the most progressive of the major sports leagues, he also has to show some maturity and start to transition into being a true role model. Empowering his community and being an example of growth for his young fans.

As for Ewers, it was definitely all in fun and in the heat of battle, as it was with Ja, but Ewers doesn’t have that checkered past hanging over his head. He wasn’t recently in court testifying at a civil trial where he was accused of assaulting someone. He also isn’t bringing attention to himself by being over-the-top with his social media or interaction with the fans.



Reese and Morant Playing Great

Despite the outside noise, Reese has been playing well since returning to the court and is looking to lead the LSU Tigers to back-to-back national championships. She doesn’t need any more media drama.

After an early-season suspension (or reset) by coach Kim Mulkey, Reese has responded. The former five-star recruit is averaging 19.6 points, 11 rebounds and two assists per game on 55 percent shooting. The Tigers are ranked No. 5 at 13-1.

As for Morant, he returned blazing, leading the Grizzlies to four consecutive wins while earning Western Conference Player of the Week honors. He’s averaging 25 points, eight assists, five rebounds on 47 percent shooting.

Reese and Morant are unique talents on the hardwood, who move the meter with pretty much every move they make.