Jalen Green’s Baby’s Mom Draya Michele Takes $3.2M Loss As Judge Rules That Ex-Boyfriend and NFL Quarterback Tyrod Taylor Can Evict Her From Home He Bought In 2022

Draya Michele welcomed a baby boy with 22-year-old rising NBA player Jalen Green back in May, but she’s still cleaning out her closet as it pertains to past relationships with star athletes.

The IG influencer and former “Basketball Wives” star took a recent L in her court battle with her ex-boyfriend, New York Jets backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Michele claims Taylor is trying to evict her from a $3 million L.A. home, according to recent reports.

In Draya’s lawsuit, she claims that an oral agreement with Tyrod allowed her to purchase the home from him between November 2023 to October 2025.

“On or about October 23, 2023, [Draya] and [Tyrod] memorialized the terms of their oral agreement by drafting a Residential Lease Agreement with an Option to Buy Agreement,” the suit said. Draya said the deal wasn’t signed because they were head over heels for each other and didn’t want to ruffle any feathers with talks of written contracts.

Strange coming from a businesswoman of her ilk, but she claims to have spent $270,000 of her own money on home improvements because she believed she would be buying it eventually.

According to court documents, the judge ordered four of the six claims Draya, 39, brought against Tyrod be dismissed at a hearing on Oct. 10. The court found that Draya did not have an enforceable contract with the 35-year-old Taylor. According to the judge, the ex-couple discussed Draya potentially purchasing the home, but they never formalized an official agreement.

The couple has come a long way from their romance that began in 2020. In an interview with Maxim, Draya said she loves Taylor’s “hot body” and his dance moves. Taylor had just signed a two-year, $17 million contract with the New York Giants to back up franchise quarterback Daniel Jones.

“I like attractive, smart men,” Michele said told the magazine. “My man right now is super smart and super outgoing and he can dance and he has an awesome smile and a hot body. And that’s what I love about him.”

What Went Wrong With Michele and Taylor?

Reportedly, in June, Draya filed a lawsuit requesting that a judge force Taylor to sell her the home according to what she says was In an unofficial agreement they had, while also halting any eviction proceedings. Draya allegedly occupies the home with her children and insists it was a gift from Taylor in August of 2022 when they were deeply in love and dating.

Furthermore, Draya says there was no time frame on her purchasing the home, but she did agree to buy it from Taylor in late 2023 for $3.2 million, after he rejected an offer of $2.8 million. She says she also agreed to pay Taylor a monthly fee of $19,000 until the hefty bill was satisfied.

Now she claims he’s flipped the script and is trying to evict her. It could be the fact that she now has a new man who is also the father of her child and with a net worth of over $40 million and Taylor wants to cut all ties and move on. Draya, however, wants to stay in a house she doesn’t legally own.

Michele Missed Deadline To Accept Taylor $3.2M Counteroffer To Buy House

Tyrod has kept it professional, and his lawyer denies any improprieties on his part. Taylor, who backs up aging superstar Aaron Rodgers, wants the court to dismiss all of Draya’s claims to the home.

At the recent hearing, the judge noted that Draya did not accept the counteroffer within the 30-day deadline, she sent a message to Tyrod’s team accepting his offer in January, “more than 60 days” too late.

For now, it appears that Tyrod Taylor got a win that could ease the sting of the Jets’ devastating 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills this week on “Monday Night Football.”

The court did give Draya a glimmer of hope, ruling that she can still pursue the $270,000 she spent on improvements. She also has the option of amending her lawsuit to reargue the allegations that were dismissed.