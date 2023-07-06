“They Done Dropped Some Estrogen In You”| Kwame Brown Goes Off Discussing Viral HS Video Of Jalen Green And Josh Christopher Playfully Engaged In “The Happy Baby Position”

Houston Rockets rising young players Jalen Green and Josh Christopher were once AAU teammates, and just like any young teenager they did some things that they probably would regret now that they’re older.

For them it comes in the form of a video that appeared to be done all in fun. The video captured Green engaging in gestures of a sexual nature towards Christopher, whose legs were spread high in a submissive position.

This video quickly spread across social media platforms and while all in fun, has since went viral, and it has plenty of folks talking.

One of those speaking is none other the former NBA No. 1 overall pick, Kwame Brown, who’s become the mouthpiece that won’t let up.

Kwame Brown Goes On Homophobic Rant

“I saw this kid, Jalen Green, I don’t know who’s nastier, the guy that got the boy in the buck, Jalen Green, or the kid that got his feet in the air in the happy baby position. It’s like, what the hell, what the hell they done gave you boys? They done must have dropped some estrogen pills in you n*ggas’ milk,” Brown said in his viral rant.

Kwame brown reaction to Jalen Green & Josh Christopher video is hilarious 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZlXf1aHPtQ — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) July 4, 2023

This isn’t Brown’s first rant that’s gone viral, he’s been outspoken on a bevy of other things and topics over the last year or so.

Brown wasn’t the only highly-followed social media influencer to use the video as an opportunity to gay bash. But out of the sports heads who would dare broach the subject of the video, he does have the most direct and influential connection to the NBA world.

Brown Recently Called Out ESPNs Malika Andrews

Back in April, Brown who’s come for former teammate Gilbert Arenas, and the “All The Smoke” podcast host(s) and former NBA players Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, called out ESPNs Malika Andrews for trying to what Brown called frame former ESPN colleague Jalen Rose in a potential “Me Too Case.” Andrews proclaimed that Rose put his finger in her armpit on air, which Brown said was untrue and uncalled for.

Kwame Brown Says Malika Andrews Is Setting Jalen Rose Uphttps://t.co/8Hct7XcPbJ — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeague) April 14, 2023

The outspoken Brown even called her the “worse type of woman.”

While that didn’t grow any legs, Rose was laid off in ESPNs massive cuts last Friday.

Green And Christopher Key Pieces For New Look Rockets

After going 20-62 in 2022-23, the Rockets fired head coach Stephen Silas. They hired former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka who led Cs to the brink of an NBA championship, before he was fired for employee fraternization.

In an effort to add some veteran leadership this off-season, the Rockets added former Raptors guard Fred VanVleet and Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks.

Those two key additions are vital to the development both physically and mentally of the young, talented Green and Christopher. The future is bright in H-Town, but that video will forever live via social media.