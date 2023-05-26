“I Don’t Got No Gun” | Fans Beg Houston Rockets Guard Jalen Green to Keep The Gun Off His Instagram Live To Avoid Going Out Like Ja Morant

Jalen Green had Houston Rockets fans worried when he recently went live on Instagram. The shooting guard is entering his third year, and many are expecting him to have a breakout season under new head coach Ime Udoka. He has kept a low profile outside of basketball but is very active on social media like many young players in today’s NBA.

Jalen Green during a Rockets game this season. (Getty Images)

Green has a huge following on Instagram with 2.4 million followers and often goes live during the day. His followers begged him to keep the gun off of his live on Wednesday in an attempt to mock Ja Morant.

Morant’s recent actions took center stage in media headlines, while his actual performance on the court faded into the background. He was suspended eight games by the NBA for the Denver strip club incident and was recently suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies organization for flashing a gun on one of his closest friends Instagram story. So, Rockets fans would just rather have their young star avoid guns completely.

No Guns Allowed

Green was sitting inside a car with a friend as an NBA Youngboy song was playing in the background. The same type of scenario was involved with Morant in his latest Instagram live stunt.

NBA Youngboy has often been the topic of controversy because of his violent lyrics and the effect he is having on Gen Z. The combination of his music and violence should have fans worried that Green could possibly make a costly mistake.

“Don’t pull a Ja and pull the gun out,” wrote one of his followers.

Several other followers also urged Green not to pull a gun out as well in the comments.

“Everybody is commenting, ‘Don’t pull no pistol out’. They wilding. I don’t got no gun.” said Green on his Instagram live.

“Everyone’s commenting ‘don’t pull a pistol out’… I don’t got no gun”😅



– Jalen Green on his instagram live



(h/t @NButNet1 ) pic.twitter.com/Rdw4vmrW1K — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 25, 2023

Breakout Year

As for the basketball side of things, many believe Green is poised to have a big year entering his third year. Green averaged 22.1 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game, and 3.2 assist per game.

The Rockets hired Udoka in April and he is expected to come change things around with their young squad. Last year he led the Boston Celtics to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010. Then he was suspended and dismissed for conducting an improper workplace relationship.

Green is part of the Rockets’ young core that features second year Jabari Smith Jr. at the forward position, starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr., and Kenyon Martin Jr. All three players are under the age of 25 and have unlimited potential but just need the right guidance. The Rockets hope to have that with Udoka.