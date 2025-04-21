‘Leave My Girl Out Of It’: Jalen Green Defends Home, But Not Homecourt In 3-For-15 NBA Playoffs Dud After Deactivating IG

Prior to his team’s 95-85 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA playoffs, Houston Rockets star Jalen Green deactivated his social media because of the relentless drama surrounding his girlfriend and mother of his child. The 23-year-old star who was on the verge of the biggest game in his NBA career to date, left a strong message for everyone about his 40-year-old shorty.

Jalen Green Defends Draya Michele: Threatens To Deactivate Social Media For NBA Playoff Run

‘.. leave my girl out it im deactivating my shi for playoffs,’ a reported screengrab of the Houston Rockets star read.

The couple started dating in summer 2023 and by May of 2024 she was having the budding star’s child, her third. Michele, who is a well-seasoned reality star and IG model, known throughout the NBA dating back over a decade, has received plenty of backlash from NBA fans and gossip queens over their 17-year age difference.

Jalen Green Shoots Terrible 3-for-15 In Game 1 In Houston

Maybe Green should be using his focus for the game, not warning social media of a shutdown in honor of his girlfriend who is quite comfortable and confident in her position. In a game where Houston needed its $106M man to show out, he had one of his worst games of the season, shooting 3-for-15 for seven points in the loss.

“This is what I’ve dreamed about since I got in the league,” Green told the Houston Chronicle prior to the game. “Really, since I was young. But just last year, seeing the vision, this is what I’ve been dreaming about. So everything’s been a lot more serious.”

Green Should Led 40-Year-Old Michele Handle Her Own Problems On Social Media

It was a bad look for Green who was talking greasy on social media and then went out and laid an egg. Michele’s name has not been in the social media mill recently, but reports say Green is attempting to get “ahead of any negative narratives” about his older girlfriend, who has 9.5million Instagram followers. In the past she’s been linked to celebrities such as Chris Brown and Wiz Khalifa. She also dated ex-Wizards star Gilbert Arenas.

Draya Michele Has History With NFL Players

Michele, a former cast member of the hit reality franchise ‘Basketball Wives LA’, has a son, Kniko, 22 and also shares a second son, Jrue, 9, with her ex-fiancé, former NFL cornerback Orlando Scandrick. She also had a well-publicized legal battle with ex-boyfriend and NFL quarterback Tyrod Taylor, over a home that he wanted her evicted from.

Michele originally sued Taylor over the property in June 2024, claiming he reneged on a verbal agreement to sell the home to her for $3.2 million. Now, in her latest filing, Michele claims Taylor sent officers to the estate to evict her and her three children.

‘On 11/20/2024, Ms. Howard received an alarming phone call from her children’s nanny while she was away on a business trip that the sheriffs were at the Subject Property to lock the occupants out of the Subject Property,’ read the November 26 filing.

Jalen Green Has Another Child With Myah Iakopo

The social media obsession with Green and Michele hit a peak last December when she attended a Rockets vs. The Timberwolves played with Kniko, who is just one year younger than Green, who averaged 21.1 points and 46 rebounds per game this season, his fourth in the NBA.

There’s another layer to the situation that doesn’t necessarily reflect well on Green either. The couple welcomed their daughter just three months after the basketball player became a father to another woman’s baby, born on February 12 with California student Myah Iakopo. An Instagram post from Iakopo on February 14 announced the birth of a baby named Moira Iakopo on the 12th.

Green says this is the moment he’s been waiting for. A chance to compete in the playoffs on the biggest stage. As the No. 2 pick in the 2021 Draft, Green has been a superstar-in-development for a Rockets team that has grown with his game. As the No 2 seed in the Western Conference, it appeared that Ime Udoka’s young baller was ready to help Houston blow past a Golden State Warriors squad that had to go the play-in route to be here. He will need to come ready to give an All-Star performance against Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler on Wednesday.