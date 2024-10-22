”Congrats!!! Term Short. Money Lonnnnng!”: Draya Michele Shouts Out NBA Star Jalen Green, Her 22-Year-Old Meal Ticket, On His $106M Contract Extension

Let’s just keep it real. Notorious groupies and NBA WAGs such as Draya Michele have a talent for finding susceptible athletes with limited IQs or discipline when it comes to interacting on personal levels with certain women.

She’s also a pocket watcher for sure, and her much younger love interest, NBA star Jalen Green, just secured a three-year, $106 million contract extension with the Houston Rockets.

Michele couldn’t be happier, taking to Instagram to post five simple words: “Congrats!!! Term short. Money lonnnnng!“

Draya Michele Celebrates Jalen Green’s $106M NBA Extension

Draya, 39 and Green, 22, began dating in August of 2023 and social media was relentless with commenting on their age gap. Michele’s past trysts with various celebrities and athletes were also the point of podcast conversation as some former associates tried to sully her name, while fans accused Green of being a victim.

Despite the backlash, Green’s performance on the court actually improved and by May of 2024, the couple welcomed their baby girl in May 2024.

The $106 million bag with the Rockets is another reason to celebrate what seems to be a very solid relationship at this point.

Green averages 19.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. He is a rising star in the league and after an impactful season with the G-League Ignite team, he was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

Jalen Green Ready For Big Season With Houston Rockets

Green is gearing up for his fourth season with a Rockets team that added even more talent to a young squad that went .500 last season. Houston’s first game is Oct. 23 against the Charlotte Hornets.

Alperen Sengun is a 22-year-old in the mold of two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Jabari Smith Jr., the No. 3 pick in 2022, is a versatile big who can shoot it. Last year’s No. 4 pick, Amen Thompson, and Reed Sheppard, drafted No. 3 this past June, are both incredible talents. Sheppard is being touted as the best shooter coming out of the draft since Steph Curry.

So Green will have to develop further into his leadership role on the team and manage his shot selection better with improved talent around him.

Draya Michele and Jalen Green Raising A Daughter Despite Backlash: Michele Has A Son Green’s Age

Michele and Green dealt with their haters and also some damaging rumors along the way. Shortly after news of Draya’s pregnancy surfaced, a Houston bartender named Myah alleged that she already gave birth to Green’s first child in February of 2024.

Draya announced her pregnancy in early March on International Women’s Day, which would mean that Green already had a baby before he procreated with Michele.

“Draya is out here acting like she caught a prize with [Jalen Green] but he has another girl pregnant,” said the person only identified as a friend of the latest woman claiming pregnancy by Green. “They have the same due date. LOL. Theur babies are going to be twins, just with different mothers.”

One outlet also claimed to have seen pictures of the bottle server, who is allegedly 25 years old and looks much like Draya Michelle, with the same complexion and facial features.

Shortly after that bombshell, Green was alleged to have another woman pregnant, reportedly a bottle girl at Houston’s famous Gentleman’s spot, Club Onyx.

Whatever happened with those situations, Green and Draya have pushed the negative attention to the rear, focusing on raising their daughter and the bag. “We try to stay off the internet and not really listen to that kind of stuff,” Draya told TMZ at the time. “We block it out and mind our business.”

She added, “Two adults being in love, I don’t know why that would rub people the wrong way. It’s kind of weird.”

Whatever Draya is doing is working. While she deals with her own legal problems with ex-boyfriend and NFL quarterback Tyrod Taylor, Green’s business moves are savvy. According to Shams Charania, he’s the first NBA player to successfully negotiate a 2-plus-1 rookie extension on a nine-figure deal. Green became a pioneer as the first NBA G League Ignite signing in 2020. Now he has secured the most unique rookie extension ever.

Jalen Green is the first NBA player to successfully negotiate a 2-plus-1 rookie extension on a nine figure deal. Green became a pioneer as the first NBA G League Ignite signing in 2020. Now lands the most unique rookie extension ever. https://t.co/xw2SlsGbez — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2024

Life is good for everybody in the world of Jalen Green.