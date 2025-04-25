‘God Uses Foolish Things To Confound The Wise’: Shady McCoy, Stephen A Smith Say Shedeur’s Draft Drop Is ‘Get Back at Deion Sanders Through His Son’

Deion Sanders clearly didn’t expect his son Shedeur Sanders to drop out of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Several teams with dire quarterback needs passed on the second-team All-American, with many baffled as to why Sanders was passed up. But as a father, Deion also knows that having a chip on your shoulder and having something to prove, can work wonders for a player. Ask Tom Brady, who was a sixth-round draft pick. Or Russell Wilson, who was a third-round draft pick. One of the greatest statistical passers the world has ever seen, Drew Brees, dropped to the second round in 2001 because he was barely 6-feet tall.

“He’s a winner. They’re trying to get back at Deion Sanders through his son,” said Shady McCoy on ‘The Facility.’

"The difference is the Sanders last name. How can Shedeur be a distraction?"@CutOnDime25 questions Shedeur Sanders dropping out of the 1st round pic.twitter.com/RANcRaBEF0 — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) April 25, 2025

Shedeur’s Reputation As “Daddy’s Kid” Hurt His Draft Stock?

Let’s be honest. Shedeur has never really played for anyone other than his dad at the high school and college level. If we are talking pure football, that could be a red flag for some NFL teams. His father has allowed him to be himself, work through mistakes and say things that may not be beneficial to the perception of his character.

NFL coaches, scouts and executives could be leery of a player who is as confident as Shedeur and has never truly heard the voice of a man who is not his father give him direction or disagree with him.

Louis Riddick Says Teams Will Regret Passing On Shedeur If He Has Great Career: Deion Sanders Shows Grace

NFL analyst Louis Riddick, who has interviewed for several GM jobs in recent years, says that the teams who passed on Shedeur will regret it.

“All the teams that are passing on him right now are taking a gamble,” Riddick said on ESPN. “If he winds up having a Drew Brees, Tom Brady type of career, which he’s totally capable of… There’s going to be a lot of revisionist history on him. Was it because he was too cocky? Was it because of his dad, or any of the nonsense you hear?”

Deion didn’t go crazy. Posting positive affirmation and religious quotes.

“My bible says God uses the foolish things to confound the wise & he chose the weak things of the world that he may put to shame the strong! Please know God ain’t done & God is just really getting started. Enjoy this lesson & stop stressing,” Sanders wrote on social media.

Reports Say, Shedeur Sanders Will Probably Go To Browns or Raiders In Second Round

Shedeur Sanders was not in attendance at the draft in Green Bay but instead spent his time with friends and family at a private event in Canton, Texas. All is not lost for Sanders, who is expected to go in tonight’s second round. Deion, who knows the game all too well, expressed his disappointment and optimism gracefully. As did his son, who according to reports had a 3 percent change of making it to this point.

“We all didn’t expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything is possible, everything is possible. I don’t feel like this happened for no reason. All of this is, of course, fuel to the fire. Under no circumstances did we all know this was going to happen, but we understand we are onto bigger and better things,” Sanders said. “Tomorrow’s the day. We are going to be happy regardless. Legendary.”

Dropping to the second round is not the end of the world. All of the negative things that people are saying about his game, while ignoring his 71.8 percentage and other intangibles, has caused rifts across every sports outlet.

Stephen A. Smith thinks Deion Sanders is to blame for Shedeur sliding out of Round 1 😳pic.twitter.com/kwJFcqc3wi — Deadspin (@Deadspin) April 25, 2025

ESPN ‘First Take’ Hosts Argue Over Shedeur Sanders:

Stephen A. Smith, Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears had a heated argument on ‘First Take’ about why Shedeur dropped. Smith says the feelings toward Deion Sanders is what hurt Shedeur. The anonymous quotes about his character and emerging criticisms of his playing abilities.

Orlovsky and Spears felt that if teams thought Shedeur was that good, somebody would have taken him.

Said Dan Orlovsky: “You’re telling me the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints all needed quarterbacks…and all four of them chose not too, for reasons outside of ability?

“I don’t think it’s just about what they saw on the field because I feel like what you saw was enough from him to be drafted in the first round,” Smith replied. “Shedeur Sanders was perceived as a first round talent, and I don’t believe for one second that it’s just purely football reasons as to why he fell out of the first round.”

All of the talk will begin to turn to the field once Sanders is selected in tonight’s second round. It is important that he conduct himself with grace and humility in these crucial moments. Regardless of how people feel, that’s just good business.