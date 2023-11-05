Spot ‘Em Got ‘Em! Police Identify Suspects Who Stole Jewelry From Deion Sanders Players | Recover Some Stolen Items

The jewelry theft at the Rose Bowl, where several Colorado Buffalo players’ chains were stolen, shocked the college football world. Now, the players are receiving a little justice as the suspects have been identified, and some of the jewelry has been recovered.

The suspects are reportedly juveniles, per the Pasadena Police Department, and some gold and diamond chains were recovered. However, other items remain missing.

“The Pasadena Police Department would like to thank those who reported leads to our tip line,” the department said in a statement. “The information and support are invaluable and play a crucial role in helping us ensure safety and security in our community. Our detectives worked diligently to follow up on all leads, which resulted in the quick execution of search warrants. The investigation will be ongoing.”

Take Chains Off! Ante Up!

“Police recovered and returned ‘several’ of the items stolen from Colorado’s players last week at the Rose Bowl, according to Pasadena (California) police,” per The Athletic. “Police said calls to their tip line produced leads that led them to the suspects, who are juveniles.

“Their names were not released, but police said detectives followed up on leads from the tip line and executed search warrants that recovered the items. The investigation is still ongoing, according to police.”

Last week, the Colorado Buffaloes had a rough weekend, beginning with their loss to UCLA in Southern California. The Buffaloes took a 28-16 loss on the field, only to return to the locker room and take a major “L” in the back of the venue.

Team members were seen in a viral video distraught that their “chains” were stolen while on the field. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders advocated for the NCAA to find a way to reimburse the players for the items that were stolen during the game at the press conference.

“This is the Rose Bowl,” Sanders said. “They say it’s ‘The Granddaddy of Them All,’ right? I’m sure granddaddy has some money. Grandpa should have some money to give these kids. I’m gonna have a list made out from these young kids, and I know they’re gonna be truthful about what they lost, so we can get it back for them. They may not be able to get the items back, but we should be able to reimburse them.”

Will The NCAA Do Anything?

At that time, UCLA said it was in communication with the Pasadena Police Department, however, whether they talked to the NCAA about financial reimbursement as a possible recourse is not known.

“The UCLA athletic department confirmed that a report was filed to the Pasadena Police Department following the UCLA-Colorado football game regarding items that were reportedly missing from the Colorado locker room,” the UCLA athletics department said to Outkick.

“UCLA is in communication with law enforcement, Rose Bowl Stadium officials, and the University of Colorado on the matter.”

As the NIL era and increased popularity for student-athletes create high visibility for their lifestyles, a new target emerges for would-be robbers: the flashy Buffs.