Robbed At The Rose Bowl! Colorado Buffaloes Caught Slipping During Loss To UCLA

The Colorado Buffaloes had a rough weekend with their loss to UCLA in Southern California. The Buffaloes are now 4-4 overall on the season with the 28-16 loss on Saturday, and after the game, Sanders said, “We truly have to fix things.”

That should start with securing the back of the house while they are playing the game. Following the game, multiple Colorado players said they came back to the locker room to discover their jewelry was stolen. With the team’s profile still high, Shedeur Sanders’ watch move brings all the burglars to the yard.

In a now-viral video, multiple distraught players are seen outside the stadium sulking and discussing their “chains” stolen while they were on the field. One player says, “Someone broke into the locker room” and another says, “we’re just trying to play football bruh and know your s**t safe, dog.”

Coming Up On Colorado

“The UCLA athletic department confirmed that a report was filed to the Pasadena Police Department following the UCLA-Colorado football game regarding items that were reportedly missing from the Colorado locker room,” the UCLA athletic department said to Outkick. “UCLA is in communication with law enforcement, Rose Bowl Stadium officials, and the University of Colorado on the matter.”

Unfortunately, this is not the first time a Deion Sanders-coached collegiate team has had its belongings targeted by would-be locker room thieves. In February 2021, when he was the head coach of football for Jackson State University in Mississippi, Sanders’ things were stolen from Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium during his first game as the JSU head coach.

Luckily, the items were discovered moved and not stolen, but Sanders stayed steady that the items were still taken without his consent and retrieved by his assistant.

“Naw it was stolen but they got it back,” Sanders posted on “X” to reports of the 2021 theft. “It was stolen out my personal bag in my office and My assistant caught the gentleman in the process of stealing it but she was alone. No Miscommunication my man at all.”

Still Prime Time

However, although the team lost the game and was relieved of their jewels, Coach Prime wants the world to know that the Buffaloes are still coming and building a program.

“If you can’t see what’s coming with (Colorado) football, you’ve lost your mind,” Sanders said at the post-game presser. “Or you’re just a flat-out hater. If you can’t see what’s going on, what’s going to transpire over the next several months, something’s wrong with you.”

With the Buffaloes’ student-athletes known for flossing high-profile celebrity relationships and their luxury goods, they must be on high alert not only for opposing teams but also for those looking for a quick comeup.