“Win-Now Mindset, But It’s a Risky Move:” NFL Nation Split On Whether Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson Should Lead Pittsburgh Steelers

While Russell Wilson takes meetings with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants concerning their starting quarterback openings, the Pittsburgh Steelers still have the 36-year-old veteran who led them to the playoffs last season in mind as a possible solution.

Aaron Rodgers’ name has also popped up as a possible option for Mike Tomlin’s Steelers. With Rodgers’ unceremonious release from the NY Jets, his declining performance and high price tag will surely be a deterrent.

There are many varying opinions on this issue.

Former NFL player Dominique Easley joined The Shadow League “Locker Room” to discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback dilemma and if signing 41-year-old ARod is the answer.

Dominique Easley: Mike Tomlin Doesn’t Want A Losing Season, Aaron Rodgers Can Help

“Smart? I’m not sure but knowing how Mike Tomlin is, it’s a win now mindset but it’s a risky move,” said Easley, who played in two Super Bowls and won one with the New England Patriots in 2014. “Ever since Ben Roethlisberger, they haven’t really had anyone consistent to take them somewhere. To be a contender.

So his talent and leadership will do something for the next two years. He’s got a good WR core now, it’s strong. From his (Tomlin) perspective, he doesn’t want to have a losing season and this is a move that he can make right now, to ensure that right now with a veteran quarterback.”

Domonique Foxworth: Steelers Should Build On Last Season With RW

ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth disagrees with Easley and says the Steelers should build on what they started last season with Wilson, who will also be more affordable than Rodgers. The addition of another deep threat, former Seattle Seahawks stalwart DK Metcalf is key.

“He has one really impressive ability and that’s to throw the deep ball,” Foxworth said about Wilson on Thursday’s “First Take.” “They have two receivers (George Pickens and DK Metcalf) that are really great at catching the deep ball and an offensive line that can’t hold up for them to run intermediate routes at this point. I think Russell Wilson fits their offense pretty well and I know the other option (Aaron Rodgers) out here sounds good if this is four or five years ago. And for the price which I assume Aaron Rodgers going to ask for, Russ (is a better option.)”

Neither quarterback, says Foxworth, will make the Steelers a Super Bowl contender.

Ex-NFL player Stephen Weatherly thinks the Pittsburgh Steelers fans should do more to help Mike Tomlin get that next Super Bowl, instead of complaining about his 18-straight non-losing seasons.