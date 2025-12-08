”Failed Hollywood Actress Claiming Victim’: Aaron Rodgers Has A Secret Wife and Ex Who Says 42-Year-Old QB Allegedly Drove Her To Depression

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrated a huge AFC North win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with his first rushing TD since 2021. He was 23-of-34 with 284 passing yards. He also had a touchdown pass.

Meanwhile, Rodgers’ ex-girlfriend made some disturbing accusations about her former fiancé that has resurfaced and has social media talking. An interview that 34-year-old Shailen Woodley did with “Outside Magazine” in 2024 offered a damaging account in which Woodley says the 42-year-old NFL legend caused her to lose her soul, happiness, and joy in life.

Aaron Rodgers’ ex-girlfriend, Shailene Woodley, describes the relationship as traumatic and toxic and claims the Pittsburgh Steelers QB sent her life into a deep depression.

Shailene Woodley Says Fractured Relationship with Aaron Rodgers Sent Her Into Depression

Shailene claims Rodgers made her depressed and was at the lowest point in her life because of him. She describes the relationship as traumatic and toxic. We all know that Rodgers is quirky and definitely has a huge ego. What we haven’t heard are first-hand accounts of how he functions in a relationship.

Shailene Woodley said, “I haven’t shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry. It was not right. But it was beautiful. Empathy kind of kept me in this loop of feeling everything for everyone…”

The popular actress added, “I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy…I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment.”

Aaron Rodgers Got Married In 2025: He’s Successfully Kept His Wife A Secret

Rodgers announced back in June of 2025 that he was married and was seen wearing a black wedding band. He has managed to keep his bride a secret in this age of social media, paparazee and every video surveillance gadget imaginable, which is commendable. Nobody really stresses him about it either. But his secrecy has also led to more interest and Woodley’s comments still linger.

Rodgers could have retired long ago. He’s considered one of the greatest passers of the football in NFL history and has a bevy of records and accolades. Similar to Tom Brady he has been willing to sacrifice everything in his life outside of the football field to continue to chase his childhood dream as the gray hairs start to show.



TRENDING: #Steelers Aaron Rodgers' ex-girlfriend Shailene Woodley says he caused her to lose her soul, happiness, and joy in life.



Shailene says Rodgers made her depressed & was at the lowest point in her life because of him.



Woodley says the relationship was traumatic & toxic. pic.twitter.com/IgjGEZIMoE — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 4, 2025

Social Media Reacts To Actress Shailene Woodley’s Accusations Concerning Rocky Relationship With Aaron Rodgers

Fans had plenty of response to Woodley’s claims and Rodgers’ status as a football hero dedicated to his craft earned him plenty of support from people who accuse Woodley of being a scorned ex.

“Failed Hollywood actress claiming to be a victim. Shocking,” one fan sarcastically wrote.

“Obviously he caused her depression,” quipped another. “She had a bag of cash, she loved spending his cash, then he grew some balls and left with his bag of cash and she is sad and depressed she can no longer spend his cash. Let’s not get it twisted.”

His reputation as a person who is challenging to establish a strong rapport with also has some folks believing Woodley.

“The main reason this story has legs is because throughout his career he’s built a reputation of being an asshole,” another fan chirped.

“I do not support abusive behavior from anyone but please recognize this early on and do not think you have to stay, or change someone’s behavior to more suit your needs. It does not work,” a third fan said.

“Former Race Car Driver Danica Patrick has said little about her time with Rogers except to say it was “exhausting” to be in the relationship,” one fan reminded everyone.

Aaron Rodgers has kept his wife of six months a secret, but he once dated NASCAR legend Danica Patrick, and she said it was “exhausting.” (Getty Images)

“This is because Aaron is a malignant narcissist. Every intimate relationship he has or will ever have is destined to end in failure because Aaron is a fundamentally emotionally abusive person. All the way to his core he is totally convinced that he is better than,” said one netizen.

Looks like Woodley can’t get over the way her relationship with Rodgers fell apart and the way he has kept his marriage a secret, it seems as if he’s trying to avoid history repeating himself.