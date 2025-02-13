“Should Have Just Retired On Top”: NFL Fans Show No Remorse, Beg Aaron Rodgers To Retire Upon Embarrassing Release From New York Jets

The New York Jets have a new head coach in Aaron Glenn and a new vision for how they will return the franchise back to respectability and championship caliber. The Jets haven’t tasted a Super Sunday since Joe Namath’s 1969 Super Bowl III guarantee that resulted in the franchise’s lone(ly) championship

When they do return it will be without Aaron Rodgers, who was cut by the Jets on Thursday. Immediately fans began begging for the 41-year-old to go into retirement.

The Jets have informed Aaron Rodgers that they will be moving in a different direction at quarterback. pic.twitter.com/xRfTsYNuNm — NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2025

NFL Fans Beg Aaron Rodgers To Retire After 41-Year-Old Cut By New York Jets

“PLEASE RETIRE AARON,” begged one fan on Instagram upon hearing of his release from the NY Jets.

Said another: “Such a Blessing…Good Riddance🏈”

A third fan on IG said, “He’s aged so much. Just retire.”

“The man needs to retire he is past his prime…his ego won’t let him though”

Other NFL fans shared the same sentiments about Rodgers.

“Should have just retired on top instead. Last few seasons have been sad,”

Jets Brass Has New Vision For Future: 41-Year-Old Aaron Rodgers Didn’t Fit In

Rodgers has had an illustrious career that includes 18 iconic seasons with the Green Bay Packers, while winning a Super Bowl and four MVP awards. His final two seasons with the Jets were disastrous and a classic example of a legend who hung on too long. Rodgers took one snap in his first season before going down with a gruesome injury.

Last season, he rebounded somewhat and threw for almost 4,000 yards and 28 TDs, which naturally has prompted some talking heads to consider his next destination. However, at this point, most consider that five-win season as a way to go out with some respect.

As first-year HC Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey begin to shape the NY Jets future, there were some external things involving Rodgers that they wanted to eliminate from their new culture.

Glenn and Jets GM Darren Mougey Wanted Aaron Rodgers To Cut Back On Media Appearances: No More “Pat McAfee Show”

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, during the franchise’s discussions with Rodgers, they were open to him returning, but on Glenn’s terms, which included full involvement in the offseason and a reduction of Rodger’s media duties. Glenn wanted a quarterback that was all in, not one that was using the Jets as a retirement program where he could do whatever he wanted.

“I was told that when they had conversations with Aaron Rodgers about what the future would look like, if you’re going to be part of this team you’re going to attend all of training camp,” Russini said on her “Scoop City” podcast. “You’re not going to do Pat McAfee interviews anymore. “They had a conversation with him of, ‘If you were to stay here, here is how we would want it to be.’ So this to me is Aaron Glenn getting control back.” Jets Terrible Draft History Forced Team Into Rodgers Risk

The Jets rolled the dice on Rodgers after failing with two high draft picks; Sam Darnold, a No. 3 overall pick in the same draft as Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, and Zach Wilson a No. 2 overall pick in 2021 that quickly flamed out.

The future Hall of Famer, who ranks among the top five in just about every passing record and metric imaginable, failed to produce the most important stats for a legendary QB, and that’s wins.

When your team is losing and lacking elite talent and coaching and you’re not quite as dominant and youthful as you were in past years the warts show, and all of the fans who were touting Rodgers as a “GOAT” candidate after winning back-to-back MVPs at age 37 and 38, are now urging the aging legend to pack it up and go sit on Pat MacAfee’s couch daily. There Rodgers can spew all of the conspiracy theories, political talk, grandstanding and criticisms that he wants, all in the name of entertainment.

“Don’t come back to GB. We don’t miss you,” said one scorned Packers fan on the Instagram account for People.

If Rodgers’ squad was not a laughingstock, then maybe he could have pulled it off. The last two years of his career won’t be remembered fondly and therefore won’t really be remembered at all at his first-ballot Hall of Fame induction.

its sad because when Aaron Rodgers retires, folks are gonna celebrate and dance because they didn't agree with his Vaxing opinions and social beliefs



But make no mistake. He's one of the greatest QB's in the sports history. Fuck your social beliefs or feelings pic.twitter.com/e3ZAHxyp5t — Fuck Cancel Culture (@chainer2111) February 11, 2025

Said one X user who doesn’t appreciate people rejoicing in Rodgers’ NY Jets downfall:

“it’s sad because when Aaron Rodgers retires, folks are gonna celebrate and dance because they didn’t agree with his Vaxing opinions and social beliefs

But make no mistake. He’s one of the greatest QB’s in the sports history. F–k your social beliefs or feelings.”

True Dat.

Let’s see if the lure of the gridiron and the spotlight proves too much for Rodgers to walk away from.