“It Was Insanity and Painful”: ESPN Analysts Show No Respect For “Not Coveted” Brian Schottenheimer Hire That Jerry Jones Lauds As Huge Risk

Jerry Jones continues to show that he’s in control of the Dallas Cowboys franchise and the fans, players and organization as a whole will live or die with his bizarre personnel and management decisions.

When you are one of the richest men in the world and worth a reported $15 billion, no one really wants to offend you, and people come up with all kinds of excuses to laud your genius and downplay your failures.

Jeff Saturday Blasts Dallas Cowboys Introductory Press Conference For Brian Schottenheimer

Jones enjoys this pass. His flawed decisions have been the main reason why the Cowboys are currently involved in a drought of “biblical proportions” as analyst Jeff Saturday described it on ESPN’s “Get Up” show, and again on “First Take,” on Tuesday.

It’s a drought Stephen Jones and Jerry downplayed in the introductory press conference.

The eldest Jones says he doesn’t mind getting out of his comfort zone and he got here “taking shots…and not shoddy shots.”

How can you possibly respond to that?

The Cowboys have not made the NFC Championship Game since 1995, which is also the year of Jerry Jones’ franchise’s last Super Bowl win. It’s also the longest active NFC Championship drought of 29 seasons.

During the press conference announcing long-time NFL assistant coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as new head coach, Stephen Jones and Jerry spoke confidently but unconvincingly about hiring a guy who wasn’t on anybody’s radar for a head coaching nod.

“If you don’t think I can operate outside my comfort zone, you are so wrong,” said Jones, who framed the hiring as heroic on his part, calling it, “as big a risk as you can take,” citing Schottenheimer’s lack of head coaching experience.

Jerry Jones on hiring Brian Schottenheimer:



Domonique Foxworth Joins Jeff Saturday In Criticizing Jerry Jones For Brian Schottenheimer Hire

“It was insanity and painful in a number of different ways, I could not look away,” Saturday added.

Added co-host Domonique Foxworth: “It’s getting a budget version of what they’ve done before. They had a coach there that was running this staff and rather than bring this coach back, they looked around the building and (picked someone who could possibly do the same job as McCarthy).”

Foxworth didn’t understand the hire because Schottenheimer is “not a coveted coordinator or a guy who’s been on a bunch of interviews”

The resounding opinion was:

“You’re the Dallas Cowboys, act like it.”

Brian Schottenheimer Is Respected Offensive Mind With 25 Years Assistant Coaching Experience

Schchottenheimer is no slouch. He has 25 years experience working with quarterbacks and constructing offenses.

The son of coaching legend Marty Schottenheimer, one of just seven coaches with 200 career wins to his name, Brian Schottenheimer has some pedigree that suggests he could succeed as a head coach.

He’s also worked with plenty of accomplished quarterbacks in his journey, including current Cowboys starter Dak Prescott. He’s already been an important member of the staff and the players apparently like and respect him.

In addition, he’s been coordinator during peak years for quarterbacks such as Mark Sanchez, Sam Bradford, and Russell Wilson.

Jerry Jones Still Rules Dallas Cowboys With Iron Fist

If anyone held out some hope that Jerry Jones would relinquish some of his decision making to other hired minds with new ideas for the direction of the Cowboys leadership going forward, the 82-year-old mogul tripled down on his power and stayed within the organization, hiring a coach that he’s familiar with and is now indebted to him, similar to what he did when he hired Barry Switzer to take over a team that Jimmy Johnson had already made champions

Mike McCarthy didn’t reach the promised land, for the same reason that no head coach since Switzer has been able to lead the team into a championship situation.