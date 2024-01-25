The Dallas Cowboys Are Not The World’s Most Valuable Sports Empire Anymore | Here’s Who Dethroned Jerry Jones

Professional sports is about competition, fame, and money. Becoming the top dog in a crowded worldwide room of sports franchises is an incredible feat once ruled by no other than Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones when “America’s Team” was valued at $9.2 billion.

However, aside from another disappointing postseason run, Jerry and the ‘Boys have been run over financially, literally, as the company that owns Formula One tops the list with a value of $20.8 billion according to The Top Sports Empires 2024 compiled by Forbes.

Ever heard of Lewis Hamilton, the British race car driver? He’s worth $285 million, and this is why.

Formula One Is Driving Up The Dollars

In the game of sports thrones, the organization that bundles its sports and media brands is king, which is why Liberty Media tops Forbes’s list. You may have never heard of Liberty Media. Still, you have heard of their sports brands and catalog of companies so deep that they sit under three pillars: Formula One Group, Liberty Live Group, and Liberty SiriusXM Group. Along with Formula One, the organization owns the Atlanta Braves, and SiriusXM Radio.

According to the Liberty Media website, Forbes values Formula One alone at $17.1 billion and owns approximately 40 acres in Las Vegas, on which the paddock building where the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix was constructed.

Last year, Liberty Media shareholders approved the Atlanta Braves’ plans to become an independent, publicly traded company. However, the Braves will still be a crucial part of the Braves’ existence.

“You’ll Always Be Number Two” -JAY-Z

A sports empire can take the pressure off any single team a sports owner has, acting as a hedge for rebuilding years. And it almost always pays off. https://t.co/SGacVJrRQP pic.twitter.com/86q5IbhBJI — Forbes (@Forbes) January 25, 2024

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment comes in at number two with $12.75 billion with a bundle of sports franchises: Soccer’s Premier League club, Arsenal, the Los Angeles Rams, the Denver Nuggets, and NHL’s Colorado Avalanche.

Jerry Jones came third, sans the bundle, with his Dallas Cowboys empire going strong with a value of $11.32 billion. That’s a lot of extra cash to finally create the formula to get them back to their Super Bowl-winning ways.

Lastly, Fenway Sports Group, with a value of $10.4 billion, and Madison Square Garden Sports, a value of $9.17 billion, round out the top five. Ironically, with the rivalry between Boston and New York for any sport, it is fitting that they are duking out the fourth and fifth spots. Guess New York Knicks owner James Dolan isn’t going anywhere, and his team is also fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Buckle your seatbelts, folks, because in the sports world where cash is king, it belongs to Formula One.