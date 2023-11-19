Was Vegas Doing Too Much With A Formula 1 Grand Prix? Probably, According To 35,000 Angry Fans

The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is a highly anticipated event. A takeover of the world-famous Las Vegas strip that would transform regular streets into a professional racetrack. In theory, this is yet another reason why Las Vegas is one of the world’s biggest stages for entertainment and sports.

However, an audacious event like a Formula 1 Grand Prix is undoubtedly rife with potential problems. Sin City is learning that pulling off an international race in its streets is challenging.

The Perfect Formula For Challenges

Thus far, the race has faced significant challenges when a practice session had to be canceled, leading to a class-action lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the 35,000 ticket purchasers for Thursday’s practice session, which was abruptly halted due to Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari being damaged by a loose drain cover. The incident occurred on the neon-lit circuit, including a section along the famed Las Vegas Strip, and lasted a little over eight minutes before stopping.

Following the incident, a prolonged break of five-and-a-half hours ensued as crews removed and secured all 30 drain covers along the 3.8-mile layout, filling the holes with sand and asphalt. A second practice session was held at 2:30 a.m. on Friday, but by then the grandstands were empty, as fans had been sent home as a safety precaution.

In response to the cancellation, Las Vegas Grand Prix officials offered $200 merchandise vouchers to single-day ticket holders, although this compensation did not extend to those with three-day passes. Dimopoulos Law Firm and co-counsel JK Legal & Consulting filed the class-action lawsuit against the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in Nevada state court, naming Formula 1 owners, race promoters Liberty Media Corporation, and others as defendants.

From Sin City To Sport City

The decision to cancel the session and send fans home was attributed to concerns for public safety and the well-being of security officials who had been on duty for an extended period. Despite the initial setback, the qualifying session occurred on Friday and was completed without further incidents.​

With the Super Bowl coming to Vegas in February and a year-round sports focus with hockey, women’s professional basketball, football, MMA, and boxing, Sin City is doubling down on sports and learning by trial and error.