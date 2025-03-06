‘Doing a Whole Bunch Of Hating’: Stephen A. Smith’s Nephew Jace Confronts Kai Cenat About His Little Basketball Association Skills

Kai Cenat, the world-famous online streamer & YouTuber made an appearance on “First Take” on Thursday, joining the panel of Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim and Elle Duncan.

Of course, the two self-proclaimed basketball junkies went at it concerning who has the superior basketball skills.

"Kevin Hart? You just compared me to that little leprechaun?"@KaiCenat was offended @stephenasmith said Kevin Hart is his basketball comp 😭 pic.twitter.com/j2CdHInzVs — First Take (@FirstTake) March 6, 2025

Stephen A. Smith’s Nephew Jace vs. Kai Cenat On First Take

It was truly a clash of the generations, as Stephen A. Smith brought his young nephew Jace onto the show to ask Cenat some burning questions. It’s not as if anyone on that panel is truly locked in on Cenat’s streaming empire, but his celebrity at such a young age puts him in places such as the No 1 sports debate show on television.



Stephen A. Smith’s nephew Jace confronts super streamer Kai Cenat about his free throw shooting in the Little Basketball Association and challenges him to a competition. (Screenshot/ESPN)

Jace came on the show and stepped right to his business, asking Cenat, “Who do you think would win in a free throw competition? You Stephen A. or me?”

The multi-time “Streamer of the Year” winner and member of stream collective “AMP” didn’t offer young Jace any mercy, replying, “You really said that as if anybody would say you? Really? Listen. Listen Let me tell you something bro. I played in the LBA. The Little Basketball Association. And where was you at when I was playing?”

Jace Criticizes Kai Cenat’s Free Throw Shooting: Challenge Was Made

Jace tried his best to deliver an answer, but Cenat, a constant jokester, wasn’t letting the youngster get a word in otherwise.

Then Cenat asked Stephen A. Smith’s nephew, “Did you see my performance playing in the LBA? How many points was I averaging in that league and how many points were you averaging?”

Cenat probably didn’t expect the comeback to be delivered. “Well, you didn’t average enough,” quipped Jace, who has appeared on “First Take” before. He also criticized Cenat’s efficiency at the free throw line.

“That’s just doing a whole bunch of hating,” Cenat shot back before returning to Jace’s initial question. “ If you want to do a free throw shooting contest. I’m ready whenever. Alright so I’m gonna hold you to that word.”

Jace agreed and Cenat wrapped it up with a handshake and a “say less.”

Stephen A Smith Wouldn’t Let Jace Steal The Show

Stephen A Smith has love for all of his nephews, but he wasn’t going to let Jace steal the show, interjecting a joke that would immediately knock both the streaming king and young Jace who rocked a black hat that read: “Don’t Ask Me For Nothin”

“Yall do belong in the same league,” Stephen A. Smith said, implying that Cenat is no taller than his nephew Jace.

It was a fun exchange and Molly told Cenat that his confidence and his takes remind her of Stephen A. Smith, which is about the biggest compliment you can get on that show.