Marcus Jordan Shows Bronny James The Life He Can Have Without an NBA Career: From Larsa Pippen To Ashley Stevenson, The Prince To Air Jordan Throne Has It All

NBA legend Scottie Pippen is sighing in relief today as months after Marcus Jordan split with Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa in March. Jordan;s now dating a woman closer to his age and in the prime of her sexy — no offense to the “Real Housewives of Miami” star.

Ashley Stevenson. (Photos: @itsashleystevenson/IG)

Marcus is not only living his best life but sending a message to LeBron James’ son Bronny James and all of the sons of legends feeling the pressure to equal their father’s exploits, to chillax and enjoy the perks of princehood.

Michael Jordan Didn’t Pull Strings For Sons To Make NBA

There was no giant push by Jordan to pull strings and get Marcus drafted, nor his brother Jeffrey. He left it up to the NBA scouts and coaches and GMs who make those decisions.

Marcus hasn’t suffered, working in various upper management roles in his father’s business, while developing his own business acumen and enjoying the fruits of the Air Jordan legacy.

That includes an endless supply of beautiful women willing to be pampered by Marcus. The latest is blond bombshell Ashley Stevenson who posted IG pics of the new couple, letting everyone with a negative comment know that she could care less.

Marcus Jordan is living the jet-setting lifestyle that Bronny James can have whether he plays NBA basketball or not. (Photos: Marcus Jordan IG/YouTube)

Marcus Jordan played high school basketball with his older brother Jeffrey Jordan at Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois, and together they led the school to the conference championship and the best season in school history.

Marcus Jordan transferred to Whitney Young Magnet High School in Chicago for his junior and senior seasons, leading the Dolphins to the Illinois 4A Championship and scoring a game-high 19 points in the title game, while garnering MVP honors.

Marcus was rated by ESPNU as the 60th-best high school senior shooting guard in the country, averaging 10.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, before playing at UCF.

Marcus Jordan Spotted With Ashley Stevenson In Cannes

Marcus, 33, was spotted in Cannes, France, where he was enjoying time with model Ashley Stevenson, who posted several videos of the two of them on her Instagram Story.

During a night out at Bâoli, Ashley shared the video seen below.

While at the nightclub, Marcus, son of Michael Jordan, 61, also shared a post, showing off his rumored girlfriend as she danced.

“Ok I see you,” he wrote, along with a star-eyed emoji.

Ashley Stevenson and Marcus Jordan partying hard in Cannes. (Marcus Jordan IG)

While vacationing, reports say the two were very cozy. Being the son of a billionaire definitely has its perks.

“The two sat next to each other at a table — and at one point, she stroked his inner thigh while they grinned ear-to-ear for a camera,” TMZ reports.

The duo, now consistent content for the paparazzi, was spotted roaming around France with a group of friends, suggesting the couple have known each other for some time.

According to Ashley’s Instagram bio, she graduated from the University of North Florida in Jacksonville with a bachelor of science degree in nutrition and dietetics and is currently based out of Orlando.

Larsa and Marcus called it quits earlier this year after less than two years of dating, reportedly because Larsa felt that their relationship wouldn’t last long term.

In other words, she couldn’t keep Jordan’s interest and knew that he would eventually tire of her. They are — or should be — at two completely different stages of their lives.

“I just think we are on a different journey, and I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing, and what he’s doing,” she said in an interview on the “Amy & TJ” podcast in March. “I want him to be happy. He’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me.”

Marcus responded to Larsa with his honest assessment of the relationship that he felt consisted of her chasing clout for press and attention. The response was a complete 180 from what the two promoted while making their media rounds.

“Rewriting history for clout is not cute,” Jordan wrote on social media. “Funny how ppl change, just to be part of a conversation that’s irrelevant… Why give shorty a heart, when she rather have press… Ooooohhh that’s that nerve.”

The 33-year-old son of iconic NBA legend Michael Jordan and 50-year-old beauty Larsa Pippen’s relationship was a roller coaster of breakups and reconciliations.

The pair initially broke up in February, a year after making their relationship public, and reconciled by Valentine’s Day before splitting again in March.

Larsa and Scottie, on the other hand, were married from 1997 till their divorce in 2021 and have four children together. She’s been in the game a very long time. With all of the controversy that still resonates from Michael Jordan’s “Last Dance” series that dropped during COVID in 2020, Larsa has capitalized on the attention it brought her family as the general public discussed Pippen’s true place in the Chicago Bulls dynasty.

Larsa Pippen Has Also Moved On To New Relationship

Larsa is apparently now dating a reality star.

According to TMZ, Larsa has been dating 28-yr-old Netflix and MTV reality star Zay Wilson. Zay, who is also a country musician, has appeared on Netflix shows The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On and Perfect Match.

Zay performed at Larsa’s 50th birthday party a couple of weeks back and they have reportedly been spending a nice amount of time together.

Undoubtedly, Scottie Pippen has been the brunt of plenty of social media jokes, banter and a few sympathies as the ironic connection between Scottie, MJ, Larsa and Marcus, was food for the social media mosh pit.

Ashley Stevenson Is New Beauty On The Scene

Stevenson is undoubtedly a bombshell with her sights set on superstardom. Some have called her a younger, less annoying version of Larsa.

Marcus’ lack of an NBA career hasn’t hurt his lifestyle or his ability to attract the most desired women. He has his Trophy Room memorabilia business and his “Separation Anxiety” podcast with Pippen took off. Whether or not Bronny James is successful in the NBA surely won’t hurt his value as a man either.

Related: Bronny James Spotted On Date With Instagram Model Malia Agee | He’s Becoming The Celebrity King Of His Generation (theshadowleague.com)

Scottie Pippen Jr. is also doing his thing, just trying to break into the league, and his mom recently attended one of his Summer League games. The 24-year-old plays for the Memphis Grizzlies.