“Larsa Pippen Is Hands Down The Busiest NBA Wife:” 6-Foot-8 Hooper Jeff Coby Is ROHM Star’s Latest Conquest

America’s favorite cougar, Larsa Pippen, was spotted cozying up with a Haitian American professional basketball player who last played for Basket Racing Club Luxembourg of the Total League and played college ball at Columbia.

Larsa hit the scene with her latest basketball boo, Jeff Coby while attending Marysol Patton’s 58th birthday party.

Pippen is more than a year removed from her well-publicized relationship after breaking up with Marcus Jordan, the 34-year-old son of NBA legend Michael Jordan.

RELATED: Marcus Jordan Shows Bronny James The Life He Can Have Without an NBA Career: From Larsa Pippen To Ashley Stevenson, The Prince To Air Jordan Throne Has It All



Larsa Pippen Spotted With Basketball Player Jeff Coby at Marysol Patton’s 58th Birthday Party

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star, 50, arrived in all of her glamour “holding hands” with a “tall” and “much-younger guy” on Saturday at the newly opened restaurant Maple & Ash, according to a Page Six source.



Larsa Pippen is officially over Marcus Jordan a year after their breakup as she was spotted cozying up with Basketball player Jeff Coby at Marysol Patton’s 58th birthday party. (Screenshot IG)

After months of blaming Marcus for the breakup, Pippen has officially moved on. Rappers and podcasters Cam’ron and Mase had some unpleasant words for how Pippen was moving.

Mase told Larsa, “Stop embarrassing your kids.” when he felt she was playing the victim after her and Marcus’ split.

"Stop embarrassing your kids." Mase goes off on Scottie Pippen's ex, Larsa Pippen, for playing the victim after breaking up with Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan.



Also, Mase accuses Larsa Pippen of taking advantage of Marcus Jordan, and Cam'ron blast her for preying on young… pic.twitter.com/GE2Klhf3fg — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) February 13, 2024





Larsa, the former wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen has the 31-year-old 6-foot-8 Haitian-American pro baller caught in her irresistible web. The couple was reportedly photographed entering the event separately. Coby rocked an all-black get up and the fashionable Larsa wore a highlighted black dress. However, they connected once they had successfully evaded the paparazzi.

“They were cute. She was glowing,” the insider said, adding that Pippen “seemed really happy and smiley.”

Larsa Pippen & Jeff Coby Not A Confirmed Item

The couple hasn’t confirmed their relationship publicly and there were no sources who could confirm what the Page Six source alleges.

Social media caught wind and immediately started dropping gems.

“Larsa Pippen is hands down the busiest ex-NBA wife by a long shot. She loves the youngins doesn’t she? Are the young men just after the ass & alimony or do they desire a more mature mama?,” said one fan on X.

Larsa Pippen is hands down the busiest ex-NBA wife by a long shot.



She loves the youngins doesn’t she?



Are the young men just after the ass & alimony or do they desire a more mature mama? #RHOM#robthecradle#basketballwife#tripledouble pic.twitter.com/1d7lZy97A0 — Jems 💎 (@essentialjems25) April 1, 2025

Among celebrities at Patton’s birthday gala, were newly divorced “RHOM” star Alexia Nepola and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey, who waltzed in on the arm of new boyfriend LePrince.

Other “RHOM” cast members in attendance included Kiki Barth, Lisa Hochstein and her younger boyfriend, Jody Glidden, and Julia Lemigova and her tennis legend wife, Martina Navratilova.

Since his breakup with Pippen, Marcus Jordan has been in and out of the news for everything from alleged cocaine and ketamine use to continuing his cougar-hunting with Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy.



Larsa’s Son, Scottie Pippen Jr. Thriving In NBA

Meanwhile Laras is enjoying her son following in his Dad’s NBA footsteps. Scottie Pippen Jr. is continuing to rise as an NBA player. He was 7-of-8 from the field for 16 points and 10 assists in a 140-103 blowout of the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City last Tuesday.

His mom showed her support for his performance on social media. The life of Larsa Pippen is truly eventful in every way.