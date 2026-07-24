‘Sorry But The Younger Generation Has More Miles On Them’: Scottie Pippen, 60, Steps Out With 23-Year-Old Girlfriend, and Older Women On Social Media Say Larsa’s Ex Is Failing

Now we know why Larsa Pippen goes so hard in the paint with men half her age. She has been competing with ex-husband Scottie for years. The 60-year-old NBA legend always took Larsa’s exploits with various younger athletes and entertainers in stride. While many, including her son, labeled her actions as embarrassing and hard to deal with at times — especially when she was dating her son’s NBA teammate and then Michael Jordan’s son Marcus — Pippen always shrugged it off.

Now we know why.

Scottie Pippen Steps Out With 23-Year-Old Girlfriend

He can do it too, and on a larger scale. Pippen attended the Ermenegildo Zegna Summer 2027 runway with a reportedly 23-year-old girlfriend, drawing attention for the 37-year age gap. The age of the unidentified woman in the video comes from unverified viral media reports and social media speculation after they were seen together in public, rather than an official confirmation or statement.

But the woman was confirmed as not a family member, so let’s just call it what it is: a Pippen flex.

Former NBA star Scottie Pippen and his new 23-year-old girlfriend are going viral after making a public appearance together. 👀 pic.twitter.com/sxh7NfgI0h — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) July 6, 2026

Scottie Pippen Living Bill Belichick and Draya Michele’s Life

Of course the video went viral for several reasons. The age gap and the fact that Pippen usually keeps his dating life private. He’s on his Bill Belichick right now. And after years of people attempting to clown Scottie Pippen for his ex wife’s choices, he has become the center of some criticism for claiming himself a “barely legal boo.”

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What’s good for the goose is good for the gander, right?

There are too many examples of older women dating young successful men these days in the NBA and entertainment realm to hate on Pip. 80-year-old Bill Belichick left the NFL and fell in love with 25-year-old Jordon Hudson, who basically took over his life as he became head coach of the North Carolina Tarheels football team.

Phoenix Suns baller Jalen Green and Draya Michele have a 17-year age gap. Jalen Green is 24 years old (born February 2002), and Draya Michele is 41 years old (born January 1985). Their relationship has been highly criticized on social media. Therefore some fans think Pippen should get the same backlash.

“Just call it what it is – paying for young flesh,” one X user said. “Of course when Draya 38 gets with a 21 yr old athlete who’s richer than she’ll ever be it’s ohhh noooo that evil lady! Bewitched him with her mind!”

Just call it what it is – paying for young flesh 💁‍♀️

Of course when Draya 38 gets with a 21 yr old athlete who’s richer than she’ll ever be it’s ohhh noooo that evil lady! Bewitched him with her mind! — 🔻🍉🌊🍉🔻 (@outerspacepace) July 7, 2026

Fans React To Scottie Pippen’s Alleged 23-year-old Unidentified Girlfriend

The comments were flowing like champagne.

“This weird,” a fan wrote. “Even tho it’s legal its weird.” “I thought that was his granddaughter,” another fan wrote. “Successful men want beautiful women with low mileage, and not decades worth of poor decision making which in turn makes them bitter, less pleasant to be around, and cooperative,” one troublemaking fan said.

That comment really irritated some women, with one user replying:

“Man there’s teenagers with more mileage than a midage woman tf. Y’all stereotype women for being ran through because of the broads y’all choose. This girl aint no virgin and A MAN WITH MILEAGE IS JUST AS NASTY.” “She already made a poor decision and the younger girls already have more miles than the older ones . Stop believing that lol,” another netizen quipped, defending older women. “Sorry but the younger generation has more miles on them than the you think. Those days are gone. Many have teens these days and young adults going hard in the bedroom wit orgy’s, 3somes, and dating nultiple people at the same time,” another women commented.

To which one fan responded:

“Older women always trying to erase the shame and guilt they’ve racked up and project it onto others lol y’all be having bodies on bodies.” “Boy do they wish it does. Older women just mad cus they can’t effectively manipulate men like they thought they would be able to,” said another user on X.

Older Women Say They Aren’t Run Through: Beware Of Fast Young Women Of This Generation

Scottie Pippen’s pop out with a 23-year-old created an entire gender war with older women fighting men over the value of older lovers versus younger ones. Many of the women in the comments seemed offended by one fan’s assumption that age means more sexual experiences. With many noting that nowadays plenty of these new-age young women have been very sexually active and often have more partners than women born a generation or two prior.

With both Scottie and Larsa living dating lives that allow them to keep re-living their younger years, people have a better view of why they were together in the first place. Birds of a feather do flock together and the Pippen’s are not ready to accept any grandparent roles.