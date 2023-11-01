Jumpman Gut Punch | Larsa Pippen Will Change Her Last Name After She Marries Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus

Larsa Pippen is ready to make her full transition into the Jumpman family by becoming a Jordan. The former wife of one Scottie Pippen, one of the all-time great defenders, is transitioning to arguably the greatest basketball player of all time.

Larsa Pippen, revealed alongside her boyfriend Marcus Jordan that once they are married she will be changing her last name from Pippen to Jordan and joining the Jordan Brand.

Larsa Pippen Changing Last Name To Jordan

The couple revealed these name-changing plans on Pablo Torre’s podcast, where they were talked about their marriage plans and their future together.

“On the wedding date she’s a Jordan and any (future) kids would be Jordan” Marcus Jordan said. Larsa backed him up in this claim, saying “When I do get remarried I’m going to change my last name.”

The relationship between Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen has been controversial ever since the pair began dating, especially because it happened right around Larsa and Scottie Pippen’s official divorce.

But Marcus has zero care in the world about how Scottie feels, especially when you factor in Scottie’s yearly “Michael Jordan isn’t better than LeBron” rant that he goes on. It’s petty, but you know how the rich and famous do.

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s Son Getting Married?

Now even though this couple is running around talking about future marriage plans, they made it clear on the podcast that they’re not yet engaged, nor does anyone know when they plan on getting engaged.

“I had a 100 calls and text messages of people congratulating us and I was like, ‘I’m so excited’ — but no, we’re not engaged,” Larsa said.

But right now, it just seems like the lovefest is going full steam ahead with these two, and along with the idea of changing her last name to Jordan, Marcus wanted to make the family even tighter. But his way of doing so is basically asking his father to contribute to the “disrespect” shown to Scottie Pippen, his former teammate that he won six championships with.

Marcus said that he wants his father, Michael, to be his best man at his wedding with Larsa.