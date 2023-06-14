Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Are Already Making Money Off Their Relationship | You Won’t Believe The Tea Larsa Spilled On The Couples’ “Separation Anxiety Podcast”

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have launched a new podcast called “Separation Anxiety” that focuses on their “life, love, sex, and 16-year age gaps!” In the first episode Pippen revealed she had Marcus under an alias in her phone because she didn’t want people to find out.

Marcus Jordan’s Alias “I could never really put you under your name in my phone,” Pippen said. “So I had you under Marc Jacob. I didn’t want anyone to know when you called me.”

There of course is the 16-year age gap. And the elephant in the room. Larsa is the ex-wife of NBA great Scottie Pippen and Marcus is the son of basketball GOAT Michael Jordan, who of course were teammates and won six titles with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s.

To say that things between MJ and Scottie have cooled over the years is an understatement. Scottie was not happy with his portrayal in “The Last Dance” and has been on a mission to make sure people know how integral he was to MJ’s success.

“I’ve seen Michael Jordan play before I came to play with the Bulls,” Pippen said on “Gimme The Hot Sauce!” last month. “He was a horrible player. He was horrible to play with. He was all 1-on-1. He was shooting bad shots. And all of the sudden we become a team and we start winning.”

Pip has also made sure that anytime he appears in media and is asked who the GOAT is, LeBron James is the answer and he takes a shot at MJ.

"LeBron James will be the greatest statistical [player] to ever play the game of basketball. [Michael Jordan] was a horrible player." – Scottie Pippen



– Scottie Pippen



(h/t @DieHardCBfans )



pic.twitter.com/8EN5xOpJOG — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 26, 2023

It’s down bad with Pip and now that Larsa is with Marcus, he’s definitely in his feelings.

Real Love?

From the outside looking in, it appears that Larsa and Marcus are happy and in love. There are reports that Larsa is ready to tie the knot after thinking she would never find true love.

“I think I might be single forever because there’s no one that’s cute, funny, smart,” Pippen said. “Then when you and I first got together, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is the guy.’ This is the guy I prayed for, ’cause I really prayed for a best friend and I feel like I got my best friend.”

Regardless of how real the couple’s love is, this is the internet era and jokes are going to fly. People harp on their age gap and talk about how Larsa knew Marcus as a baby.

Marcus was born in 1991 while his dad and Scottie were on the Bulls. But Scottie and Larsa didn’t get married until 1997. Who knows if they were hanging out like that going on couples dates and spending time at each other’s houses.

Larsa is clear about not meeting Marcus until much later in life.

“[People say] like, I threw your 5th birthday or something,” Pippen said. “Like, no, by the way, I never met you before.”

MJ is a notorious gambler, and maybe he and Scottie weren’t spending time together off the court. If they weren’t, it’s unlikely Larsa and Jordan’s first wife Juanita were hanging either.