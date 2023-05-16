“She Has That Type Of Sex Drive” | NBA Legend John Salley On Why Larsa Pippen Is Always Dating Younger Men

Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Chicago Bulls and NBA legend Scottie Pippen, has been making headlines for a lot of the wrong things since she and the six-time NBA champion Pippen called it quits, first with separation, then divorce. Larsa was first seen dating current Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Beasley, who at the time was married.

But what happened last summer completely trumped her hooking up with Beasley. Pippen took it to another level when she was seen with Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend and Scottie’s teammate with the Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan. After first denying that the two were an item at first, Larsa came out and admitted the two were a thing and that she didn’t feel wrong for dating him because she didn’t know Marcus and barely knew Michael.

Jordan and Pippen only played together for nearly a decade, so that excuse doesn’t really add up, but Larsa or Marcus don’t seem too fazed by their actions or the blowback from the public.

EXCLUSIVE: John Salley on Larsa Pippen Dating Michael Jordan's Son: It Could Become a Problem (@thejohnsalley) https://t.co/ZOQhIAnK4P — vladtv (@vladtv) May 14, 2023

Former NBA Player Speaks On The Matter

During a recent interview with Vlad TV, former NBA player John Salley, who played with and against the Jordan and Pippen duo, gave his opinion on the matter. He also broke down why Larsa seems to want a younger man.

“What happened is they were talking on the after hour show and she [Larsa] was like, yo, my guy Scottie had a high sex drive, and that’s what she was talking about, he had a high sex drive and I was doing everything I could to make him not want to go anywhere else.

“So it’s definitely an exaggeration, but the fact that she was saying for 23 years she was still having sex with Scottie is something, and if she has that kind of sex drive, she needs a younger man. She needs a younger man, and I’m glad she got it.”

Salley is referring to Larsa saying Scottie and her did the do four times a night for 23 years. It is probably a stretch, but it’s not out of the realm of possibilities that it was quite often. No one knows but those two, but Larsa spewing that garnered her even more attention.

Larsa Pippen says she’ll definitely change her last name if she marries Marcus Jordan 💍 pic.twitter.com/Y8o6w3jApe — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) March 21, 2023

Did Larsa Say She’d Marry MJ’s Son? Talking About Messy

When you consider she’s dating the son of Scottie’s most famous teammate and arguably the greatest and most recognizable player to ever touch an NBA floor, that’s odd enough. But to hear Larsa say she’d be open to marrying Marcus is a whole different situation.

On an episode of “The Real Housewives Of Miami,” Larsa even talked about hyphenating her name if she were to marry again.

“I would definitely change my last name for whomever I married, that’s for sure.”

John Salley piggybacked those sentiments in his interview but was adamant that it couldn’t be both the Jordan and Pippen name in her new name.

“It can’t be Larsa Pippen-Jordan,” Salley said.

Only time will tell though.