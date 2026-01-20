‘It’s Just Your Turn’: Larsa Pippen Refutes ‘Fake News’ Of Fling With LiAngelo Ball As Relationship With Former NBA Player Jeff Coby Blossoms

The Larsa Pippen honey trap continues its legendary run at the age of 51. Allegedly.

The well-traveled Larsa, ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, has been involved in a slew of controversial flings since divorcing the former Hall of Famer, including relationships with her son’s friends, fellow ballplayers and even the great Michael Jordan‘s son.

Now Larsa is dealing with rumors that she’s dating 27-year-old deadbeat dad/rapper LiAngelo Ball, the brother of NBA stars LaMelo and Lonzo Ball.

Larsa recently took to social media to refute claims she was in a relationship with LiAngelo, who had a cup of coffee with the Charlotte Hornets G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. Pippen’s last known high-profile relationship was with the aforementioned son of the GOAT, Marcus. It was a social media lovefest that put the sports world’s most famous cougar back into the limelight and the conversation.

RELATED: Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Are Already Making Money Off Their Relationship | You Won’t Believe The Tea Larsa Spilled On The Couples’ “Separation Anxiety Podcast”

The social media rumor began after a post from Instagram account Durant read:

“RUMOR: Larsa Pippen, ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, is rumored to be dating LiAngelo “Gelo” Ball after breaking up with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan.” “Larsa received major criticism for dating Malik Beasley, when he was teammates with her son, and then moving on to dating the son of her ex-husband’s NBA running mate.”

Larsa has never backed down from scrutiny and criticism about her relationships with much younger men, no matter how close to home. However, she quickly replied to the post herself: “Stop w fake news.”

Larsa, who previously also dated an ex-teammate of her son Scottie Pippen Jr. (Michael Beasley) was spotted holding hands with Beasley back in November 2020. They eventually split in 2021.

Pippen, who has four children with ex-husband Scottie had a very awkward relationship with NBA sharpshooter Malik Beasley in 2020. Not only was Beasley 22 years her junior, in 2022 he became the Lakers teammate of Pippen’s oldest child, Scotty Jr. Pippen. Making matters even worse was Beasley happened to be married at the time.

RELATED: “I Had COVID Brain” | Larsa Pippen Says She’s Marrying 31-Year-Old Jeff Coby. Blames Dating Her Son’s NBA Teammate Malik Beasley On COVID-19 Pandemic

Social Media Reacts To Rumors Of Gelo Ball and Larsa Pippen Hookup

The comments came flowing like a waterfall and most of them were negative, focusing on Pippen’s alleged history of dating and shaming her for her sexual liberation.

“I feel so bad for her kids. Knowing their mom is getting passed around😢😢,” one fan wrote on Instagram. “Pushing 50 & getting passed around like a blunt is insane work,” said another “at this point even a blunt not getting passed around that many times 😂😂😂 I couldn’t do it ,” one netizen quipped. “Gotta start calling her the assist,” a third fan added. One netizen felt this situation was a good learning moment: “Remember fellas, it’s not your girl it’s just your turn.”

Larsa Currently With Former NBA Player Jeff Coby

The former “Real Housewives” star probably wouldn’t have addressed the rumors if not for the fact that she’s allegedly still dating former professional basketball player Jeff Coby. The couple shared posts on her Instagram account with him at both Christmas and New Year.

Larsa Pippen, 50, has a new bf, former basketball player Jeff Coby, 31. #RHOM pic.twitter.com/te3pRPOub4 — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@HousewivesHub) April 15, 2025

Recently, Coby, 31, posted a photo of himself and Larsa captioned: “365+” to which she responded in the comments section: “Love u so much.”

Meanwhile, Ball, who announced his retirement from pro hoops in 2025 and put his energy into music following the unexpected success of his debut single ‘Tweaker’, which reportedly earned him an $8M deal with Def Jam recordings, has his hands full with baby mama drama. He’s got two new babies and two disgruntled baby mamas who accuse him of being a deadbeat dad. He’s also still working out the after effects of a brief 90-day marriage.

LiAngelo Ball Says He Regrets Leaving His First Baby’s Mother Nikki Mudarris

Ball publicly admitted that he was wrong for stepping out on the mother of his two children, Miss Nikki Baby, who accused him of abandoning their two kids in the past during a recent episode of the “Ball In Family” podcast. Gelo tells his co-host that he hates his estranged wife, Rashida Nicole, and admits he should’ve stayed “home” with Miss Nikki Baby and worked out the relationship.

“If I could re-do it I woulda whipped my own ass for real. I woulda stayed there. I was tweaking I ain’t got no excuse for that. If I could redo it, I wouldn’t so that sh*t,” Gelo said.

RELATED: ‘Moments That Should Have Been Shared Were Lost’: LiAngelo Ball’s Latest Baby’s Mother Rashida Nicole Blasts Him For Abandoning Two Families In One Year

Rashida Nicole Has LiAngelo Ball’s Baby But Wants No Relationship

In March of 2025, Gelo married Rashida Nicole, got her pregnant and then divorced her three months later on June 15th, citing, “irreconcilable differences,” following her pregnancy announcement.

On December 2, 2025, the influencer shared a photo of her second child, Lilo Legacy Ball, but says she wants no relationship with Gelo.

RELATED: ‘I Was Tweaking, I Ain’t Got No Excuse’: Father Of Three, LiAngelo Ball Hasn’t Seen His Newborn Baby With Ex-Wife, But Wants To Go Back ‘Home’ To Nikki Mudarris

Rashida Nicole Responds To Gelo Saying He Can’t Stand Her: Gelo Still Hasn’t Seen Newborn Child

Rashida, who was previously warned by fans and Miss Nikki Baby that her relationship with the fleeting Gelo would turn sour had words for the father of her child upon listening to his criticisms on the podcast.

RELATED: ‘I Don’t Be Mad Over The Internet’: As Gelo Ball’s Fame Rises, He Disputes MissNikkiiBaby’s Claims That He Abandoned Their Kids For Rashida Nicole

Nicole dipped into The Shade Room’s comment section, and said:

“Now you don’t like me, you didn’t like her either! Boy meanwhile you out here moving other females in a whole another house! You are literally full of it and it’s disgusting!”

Nicole, who has a baby girl with Gelo that’s not even a full year old, kept the party going in an IG post and said:

“I hope y’all see how much of a clown he really is now! None of it makes sense… He can never take accountability for nothing! No one forced a grown man to do anything! Just like I can’t force him to be a Dad!!! #deadbeat.”

The 27-year-old continues to get more interest than his NBA brothers, especially from the social media moshpit. Larsa Pippen by all accounts is a handful and it’s unlikely he can handle her and the ongoing drama with his two baby’s mothers.