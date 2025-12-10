‘I Was Tweaking, I Ain’t Got No Excuse’: Father Of Three, LiAngelo Ball Hasn’t Seen His Newborn Baby With Ex-Wife, But Wants To Go Back ‘Home’ To Nikki Mudarris

LiAngelo Ball, the least heralded Ball brother, doesn’t have the stress and strain of an NBA season to worry about. So he has plenty of free time on his hands. That free time has led to a love triangle that involves babies, IG models and the renegade Ball Brother, who made a mark for himself by dropping a viral single that went crazy and he reportedly parlayed that into an $8M deal with the legendary Def Jam label.

Since then, Liangelo’s music career has fizzled but he remains in social media because of his baby mama drama. After bouncing on his first baby’s mother and then marrying and divorcing the second in a 90-day span, DiAngelo hasn’t expressed much regret for the way things have gone, but the women in his life haven’t held back on blasting him publicly. If only to get his attention.

Now, LiAngelo Ball is publicly admitting he was wrong for stepping out on the mother of his two children, Miss Nikki Baby, who accused him of abandoning their two kids in the past.

LiAngelo Ball Says He Regrets Leaving His First Baby’s Mother Nikki Mudarris

During a recent episode of the “Ball In Family” podcast, Gelo tells his co-host that he hates his estranged wife, Rashida Nicole, and admits he should’ve stayed “home” with Miss Nikki Baby and worked out the relationship.

LiAngelo Ball is opening up again about his complicated relationship history, and this time, he’s admitting he wishes he had made very different choices with exes Rashida Nicole and Ms. Nikki Baby. https://t.co/gCmgTfes4S pic.twitter.com/WdRyzy2wRZ — Bossip (@Bossip) December 10, 2025

For the most part, Gelo says the two couldn’t agree on anything, which led to him getting frustrated and making poor choices.

“Just not agreeing. Grown up sh*t. Where we was gonna live where these kids gonna go to school, who gonna watch them when we’re going to work and all that…If I could re-do it I woulda whipped my own ass for real. I woulda stayed there. I was tweaking I ain’t got no excuse for that. If I could redo it, I wouldn’t so that sh*t,” Gelo said.

Gelo and Rashida Nicole were married on March 24, 2025, but Big Baller filed for divorce just months later. They were shockingly separated by June 15, 2025, following her pregnancy announcement.

LiAngelo Ball’s second baby mama, Rashida Nicole, says he still hasn’t seen their newborn even six days after she gave birth 👀 pic.twitter.com/QPkUXXGWKu — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 8, 2025

Rashida Nicole Responds To Gelo Saying He Can’t Stand Her: Gelo Still Hasn’t Seen Newborn Child

Rashida, who was previously warned by fans and Miss Nikki Baby that her relationship with the fleeting Gelo would turn sour had words for the father of her child upon listening to his criticisms on the podcast.

Nicole dipped into The Shade Room’s comment section, and said:

“Now you don’t like me, you didn’t like her either! Boy meanwhile you out here moving other females in a whole another house! You are literally full of it and it’s disgusting!”

Nicole, who has a baby girl with Gelo that’s not even a full year old, kept the party going in an IG post and said:

“I hope y’all see how much of a clown he really is now! None of it makes sense… He can never take accountability for nothing! No one forced a grown man to do anything! Just like I can’t force him to be a Dad!!! #deadbeat.”

Rashida Nicole Has LiAngelo Ball’s Baby But Wants No Relationship

On Tuesday (Dec. 2), the influencer shared that her second child, Lilo Legacy Ball, was born but there is no relationship, which caused great speculation on social media. Rashida addressed all of the drama and comments directed towards her relationship and confirmed that she and the “Tweaker” rapper are divorcing, and she didn’t want him present during their son’s birth.

“That decision came after months of emotional pain, hurtful words and complete absence during the most vulnerable season of my life,” Nicole wrote. Gelo basically abandoned Nicole, who claims that she had to do “everything alone” in the “last five months.”

“Moments that should have been shared were lost because [Ball] chose not to show up,” she continued. Nicole added that close to his second daughter’s birth, he abruptly asked his wife to change her planned name, as it was “too close” to his alleged girlfriend’s.

“The same woman I learned he had been lying about while still living together,” Nicole claimed.

Will Nikki Baby Take Gelo Back?

Nikki Mudarris (Miss Nikki Baby) and LiAngelo Ball share two children: a son, LaVelo Anthony Ball (born July 2023), and a daughter, LaNiyah Nicole Ball (born December 2024). She seems to always keep it classy refusing to engage in any social media drama. She’s even trying to co-parent through the embarrassment as the two recently celebrated their daughter’s birthday as a united front.

Aww! Miss Nikki Baby and Gelo celebrate their daughter LaNiyah’s first birthday surrounded by family and friends! 🩷 ✍🏾#TSRStaffAS pic.twitter.com/84gGPllQ3A — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 7, 2025

Because of Nikki’s reserve and mature handling of the situation, Rashida Nicole eventually apologized to Nikki for coming at her funny when she was involved with Gelo.

“I’ve taken accountability privately, and I want to publicly apologize to @missNikkiibaby for the pain I caused, (I’m grateful we were able to talk, get clarity and create space for healing and a positive future for our kids. Thank you to her and her family for supporting me during this pregnancy – your grace means more than you know.”

She continued, announcing that Gelo has allegedly been a total fraud throughout their relationship and she won’t protect his image anymore.

“But I won’t protect someone who never protected me. Someone who disrespected me, lied on me, and pushed a one-sided narrative to avoid accountability, continues to inflict pain and build broken homes. I haven’t shared the worst of what I experienced out of respect for him as a father — a respect I never received in return.”

Well, when you have options, as Gelo seems to have, you’re probably going to go with the woman who does the least grandstanding or complaining in public. It looks like Gelo will be going home. If Miss Nikki baby will have him.