‘I Mean, If Bronny Got a Spot, Gelo’s Acceptable’: LiAngelo Ball Still Has Hoop Dreams and Fans Say If LeBron’s Son Can Make NBA, Why Not The Third Ball Brother

Some say LiAngelo Ball has lived a life of illusion and delusion. Unlike his two brothers, Lonzo and LaMelo, he’s never played an NBA game. He pretty much sidelined that dream when he was a UCLA recruit on an international trip and got caught stealing.

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After stops in the G League, the Lithuanian Basketball League and the Mexican Basketball League CIBACOPA, Melo re-directed and pursued a career in music. He hit a lick when his song “Tweaker” went viral, purportedly leading to a multi-million-dollar record deal with Def Jam.

He’s yet to follow up with another banger. His rocky relationship with his babies’ mothers has also fueled his social media engagement, but for all the wrong reasons.

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DiAngelo Ball Wants NBA Team To Sign Him

Deep down, he still wants to complete the dream of playing in the NBA. Like his brothers do, and like his dad, Lavar Ball foresaw.

“I feel like I’m in the position to play in the NBA,” Ball told Erik Anderson of ‘Heavy’, in a recent interview. If they ever did ask, I could go tomorrow and start playing and working out and stuff.” “I do play basketball like with my brothers and some NBA dudes when they come home and stuff,” he added. “So, I keep my game always touched up pretty much.” Gelo Ball Believes He Can Fill A Need For NBA Team

At 27-years-old “Gelo” is getting up there in age, but he believes he can fill a need for some NBA team.

“I would like them to know that I’m a winner first. So, like, when I come on to a team, it’s like I try to see, I try to do what the team needs to win. … If they need an impact score, I feel like I could produce scoring, defense and winning,” Ball said. “Like, I just got a winning vibe for real. I’mma do whatever play it takes.” All of that being said, he added, “music’s my main career choice.”

Confidence is something “Gelo” has never lacked. His NBA dreams, however, may never come to fruition. There aren’t too many 27-year-old free agents who never played for an NBA team.

Fans Tell LiAngelo Ball To Give Up Hoop Dreams

The comment section filled quickly, with users suggesting that Melo stick to music.

“The League? As what the equipment manager,” one fan asked on X. “GM’s about to swerve when his agents call,” said another fan “What happened to his amazing rap career,” asked one X user. “Dude looks like a rapper going through his ’experimenting artistically’ phase,” joked another fan. “Who’s going to tell him,” another fan quipped. “Best chance he got is another musical performance at the next All-Star Game. Just get back in booth,” said one netizen, suggesting that Ball stick to music. “About to swerve sound that airball like woah woah,” said another fan, mocking Ball using lyrics from his hit song. “Better chance of making another “hot” song,” a user commented on X.

Fans Think Gelo Should Get A Shot If Bronny James Got One

There were fans who felt that if Bronny James could get drafted and placed into the league because of his father’s connections, then why not Gelo. If his brothers pushed a team hard enough, maybe he could get a 10-day, fulfill his dream and maybe even play with one of his brothers.

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“If Bronny gets a spot, I don’t see why he can’t have one too,” a fan reasoned. “I mean if Bronny got a spot,” said another user. “So yall forgot Melo was the most physical of the three and still balls,” said one fan “Bron my goat but if Bronny can play, then Gelo’s acceptable,” said one LeBron James fan.

Gelo has been able to carve out a life for himself as a celebrity, but that doesn’t always pay the bills consistently. He hasn’t come up with a second hit song, so it seems that his music career has ended just as quickly as it unexpectedly started. Maybe one day he will get a chance to step on an NBA court again. The fans don’t seem to care one way or another, but they do agree that if Bronny James can get a shot, why not LiAngelo Ball?

Melo Ball Leads Charlotte Hornets To Play-In Game Win

Meanwhile, youngest brother Melo continues to be the best of the Ball Brothers. On Tuesday night, Melo Ball made a driving layup down 1 with 5 seconds left for the deciding points to give the East’s 9 seed a win over 10-seed Miami. He finished just 2-of-16 from 3 and went 12-of-31 from the floor to finish with a game-high 30 points.