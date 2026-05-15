‘$360K A Year These Babies Come With A Hell Of A Return’: Melo Ball Reportedly Paying Ex And Mother Of First Child $25-30K Per Month To Not Mention Or Bash Him Publicly 

Sounds like a stickup!

Charlotte Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball is coming off his best NBA season. The elite floor leader led the Hornets from a 16-28 start to a 44-38 finish and narrowly missing the playoffs in head coach Charles Lee’s first season.

More Baby Mama Drama Taints Career Season For Melo Ball

Ball averaged a career-high 25.2 points per game while also having the first 50-point and 10-assist game in Hornets franchise history. The team took a step forward. While the electric Ball is killing it on the court his personal life is a whole different story.

Per reports, via @mymixtapez on X and other sources, he and his first baby mama KBallout have come to an agreement about how they plan to move forward in the aftermath of their relationship and subsequent child.

LaMelo Ball and Kaliah/KBallout reportedly reached a private agreement outside the courtroom. She’s said to be receiving $25K–$30K a month under a strict NDA-style arrangement that prevents her from mentioning him publicly, speaking negatively about him, or acknowledging him as… pic.twitter.com/2Aax7oaY5B — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) May 14, 2026

Ball Coughing Up The Dough For Peace

According to Sportskeeda and other online sources, Ball is paying the aforementioned KBallout $25-$30K per month to not mention or bash him publicly. The NDA-style agreement would also reportedly cover his link to Kaliah’s daughter. Reports say that Ball does not want to get involved with his baby mama and doesn’t want to acknowledge him as the father.

That’s the same amount that an 86-year-old Al Pacino pays his ex-girlfriend Noor Alfallah in child support agreement signed in 2023 to care for their five-month-old child. Then again, one can understand Pacino getting the short end of that stick. Alfallah is 32 and 54 years his junior.

This agreement was made out of court in an attempt to keep Ball from having to deal with anything concerning his ex and the baby.

LaMelo Ball, girlfriend Ana Montana reveal birth of son – and his unique name https://t.co/1E54r5kTbP pic.twitter.com/4aawVbea9O — New York Post (@nypost) May 10, 2026

Fans Chime On Melo Ball Baby Mama Drama

Ball’s off the court drama quickly bright out the social media hounds who couldn’t wait to comment or give their opinion on the matter.

“$360K a year these babies come with a hell of a return,” a fan said. “Bro better get a DNA check, you can tell that girl probably f*cked like 3 NBA players and an assistant coach in the last year,” another fan said. “30K a month I see why everyone wants to be a woman,” a fan replied. “That’s Jeremy Lin baby,” a fan joked. “She use to be with Druski,” a fan said. “That’s the only thing they don’t listen to Lavar about. Just find a nice regular tall woman and leep the process going,” a fan spewed. “That’s less than $7 million over 18 years. Put $10M away right now and it’s done. No damage considering he makes $40M a year,” a fan quipped.

Ball Welcomes Son With Current Controversial Girlfriend Ana Montana

Lost in the drama with his ex is the fact that the former Chino Hill legend recently welcomed a son with his current girlfriend Ana Montana. Born in January 26, LaOne was revealed to the world on Mother’s Day.

RELATED: Is LaMelo Ball’s Girlfriend Ana Montana A “Dubai Porta Potty?” Accusations Of Her Involvement In Prostitution Linger

“Welcoming LaOne into the world has changed our hearts in the best way,” the couple tells PEOPLE. “Family has always meant everything to us, but becoming parents has given us an entirely new perspective on love, purpose, legacy and what truly matters most.” He has brought so much happiness and meaning into our lives, and we’re incredibly grateful to God for trusting us with such a special blessing,” they continue. “We’re embracing this new chapter with so much love and excitement as we raise and guide our son together.”

In an exclusive interview with People, the couple discussed their IVF journey, and how blessed they are to have been able to conceive their son that way despite some early trials for Montana who opened up about that.

“At one point during my IVF journey, I felt overwhelmed, emotional, isolated and unsure where to turn,” says Montana. “That experience inspired me to create I Am Fertility as a safe space where women don’t have to face this journey alone.”

Because of that she’s starting a non-profit to help women navigate their IVF journey. While Ball continues to rack of the accolades and the baby’s mothers — like a true NBA superstar these days — he’s also looking to lead the Hornets franchise back to consistent respectability, something the Queens City hasn’t seen much of over the last 20 seasons or so.