“Wouldn’t Coach Him Like My Dad Coaches Me”: Lonzo Ball Gives Dad Lavar’s Tough Coaching Props, But Will Go Easier On His Son

Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball have had unique basketball journeys thanks to their father Lavar Ball’s unorthodox coaching methods and incredible and controversial knack for branding, marketing and attracting the cameras.



Lavar is known for going against the grain with unconventional methods.



The success of all three sons, including LiAngelo Ball, who is a million-dollar Def Jam recording artist, is evident, even if at times the relationship was strained due to their father’s overbearing personality.



Lavar Ball’s Parenting Produced Three Successful Sons

There were many who predicted the Ball Family to fail, but Melo has emerged as one of the best guards in the NBA and Lonzo was a No. 2 overall pick of the Lakers back in 2018 and has made a ton of cash in seven injury-plagued NBA seasons.

Overall, the journey was a success and years later, The Ball Brothers continue to reap the fruits of their dad’s courage and confidence.



Lonzo Ball Speaks On Lavar’s Coaching Methods

In a recent interview with NBA skills trainer Chris Brickley, Lonzo was asked about the coaching style he would use with his future son if he wanted to be an NBA player.



Right now, Lonzo has just a daughter named Zoey Christina Bell. She was born on July 22, 2018, to Lonzo and his longtime girlfriend Denise Garcia. But when he does have a son Lonzo says

“I wouldn’t coach him like my dad coaches me, but it would be similar though.”

To which his brother Gelo interjected: “So we can see a mini deuce (Name for Lonzo and his jersey Number 2) with good knees.”

With that one statement, Zo acknowledged the value of his father’s coaching style. While Gelo also mentions the flip side of the grueling training they endured as kids that might not have been the best thing for their physical longevity.



Zo Gave Lavar Props: Says He Will Do Some Things Differently

Zo gave dad props, but also acknowledged that there are some things he will do differently with his son.

“I’m not cursing kids out wildly though,:” Zo said. “And I’m critiquing the training.

“I like the fact that we played a lot, I’m taking that but I’m low key shifting it to a gym. He is not going full speed on concrete though. You know like how we had to lift weights and go do pull-ups and then go run and sh*t. The stretching was very minimal.”

“And I’m letting him drink more water, we got in trouble. We couldn’t get a bottle of water G. We had to get the tap”.



It’s clear that the older the Ball Brothers get the more they see the value in their dad’s tough love and unconventional ways.