‘Stuck With Her In Sickness and She Leaves After He Loses Leg’: Fans Show Sympathy For Emotional LaVar Ball, Whose Wife Left Him After 29 Years

The entire Ball family seems to be going through huge changes. It was just reported by Shams Charania that Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Josh Green have been traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030) and three second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033).

While Melo embarks on a new journey, apparently his dad LaVar and mom Tina are also parting ways after 29 years of marriage. LaVar nursed his wife back to health after she suffered a stroke, and health complications recently led to him having one of his legs amputated.

BREAKING: LAMELO BALL HAS BEEN TRADED TO MINNESOTA. 😳 pic.twitter.com/ytf6Yp2Ymr — theScore (@theScore) June 25, 2026

Melo Ball Traded, LaVar Ball Opens up About Divorce

In an interview with popular streamer N3on, Ball emotionally revealed the split.

“Tina decided to go her own way. That’s why you won’t see her right here. She wanna go do something else that’s fine with me. We had our run. Even though she had the stroke and was getting older, she was always beautiful in my eyes, until you say I want to go do something else. Now you ain’t as beautiful to me anymore. The fact that you decide to go this way, I’m going that way, that’s fine.”

Ball says he doesn’t regret the years spent with Tina, as he built the Big Baller empire.

“Anytime you can find somebody you can stay in love with for a long time or for one day or whatever. If you can witness that love. That’s good I had that once, and I found somebody else but it is what it is,” Ball continued.

Fans Show Sympathy For LaVar Ball Divorce

“I used to hate this guy until I realized he’s just a troll, and he’s actually a really good father and he built his life solely around his kids and making them successful.” one user said on X. “Stuck with her in sickness and she still leaves the crazy world we are in. Boys we cooked. this makes me a little sad for him,” another user commented. “No man wants to lose his wife that he truly loved, especially in his later years after decades of marriage, the kids have left so the house is quiet, and he’s dealt with an amputation as a person who is very athletic. He’s very strong,” one woman mentioned in the comments. “What kind of person leaves their husband after he took care of you through probably the toughest time in your life?” pondered one netizen. “Stuck with her in sickness and she leaves after he loses leg,” another quipped. There were other comments, defending Ball and basically throwing shots at Tina without knowing her side of the story.

“Dutifully takes care of his wife while she recovers from a stroke…..lost his leg and said wife decides it’s time to find herself,” one fan said. “Women are fickle creatures, amirite,” another fan commented. LaVar dropped jewels, but wouldn’t divulge the identity of his true love. And we have no idea what has transpired between them over time, but of course fans all chirped in with their own opinions about the situation. “Yeah plus he said hes got a new foid.. big ups big baller o7,” said one fan applauding Ball for finding another companion at his advanced age.

Some fans saw it as another brother getting took for his fame and money by a white woman.

“Nah she hella fake. Leave that man as soon as he goes through his health problems but he was by her side the whole time. Never play in the snow man.”

So I stay w/you thru your health issues and when I start having issues you leave me? pic.twitter.com/xbPznUmuOX — Tony Starks (@Iam_Sid973) June 25, 2026

LaVar Ball Shows Emotional Vulnerablity For First Time

There’s two sides to every story, but after years of bravado and trolling and building an image that helped catapult two of his three sons to the NBA and another to a flash of rap stardom, allegedly signing a multi-million dollar deal with Def Jam. fans are seeing a softer side of LaVar Ball. Ball’s past comments and theatrical appearances on ESPN and other shows in the past elevated him to almost iconic status among sports dads. It also made him one of the most hated sports dads in history. Through thick and thin, though, he supported his family, took care of his wife Tina and never switched up.

He also never let his guard down, or let people see into his emotions. This interview showed LaVar Ball in his vulnerable state.

LaVar dropped some knowledge about marriage to the young streamer who said that “when I have my wife, I’m going to make sure that she doesn’t got to work… nothing.”

LaVar Ball tells NEON that, as a man, you shouldn’t do all the work while your wife does nothing, saying it drives women crazy. He also said women need to bring something to the table materially 👀



“Never give her everything, it’s going to fade out.” pic.twitter.com/KeY5YzySrh — Woody (@nyrbhimself) June 25, 2026