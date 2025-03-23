‘Is This Miles Bridges Baby Also?’: Hornets Star Allegedly Has Baby With Ex-Wife And Twins With Girlfriend On The Way

Charlotte Hornets Miles Bridges is enjoying a career year. The freakishly athletic wing is averaging 21.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for always seemingly rebuilding Hornets who’s (18-52) record is second-worst record in the Eastern Conference and third-worst record in the league. Not only is the former Michigan State Spartans star getting it done on the court, he’s reportedly also doing pretty well in his love life.







Hornets Star Miles Bridges Allegedly Has Baby With Ex-Wife Mychelle Johnson And Twins With Girlfriend On The Way (Instagram)

NBA Star Miles Bridges Has Three Babies On The Way

Bridges, allegedly is expecting three children. That’s right, three. One reportedly is with his ex-wife, Mychelle Johnson, whom he already has three children with. He’s also apparently expecting twins with his current girlfriend, Sharon Bowden, who made the announcement via social media in February.

“Twice the blessings and double the love. TWINSSS!!!” Bowden wrote.

What’s crazy is how this alleged situation came about.

Johnson Makes Shocking Reveal Via Social Media

Earlier this week, Johnson took to Instagram to post pictures of her baby bump. Following the post, fans quickly jumped in the comments section.

“Is this Miles Bridges baby also?? Congrats.”

To which Johnson replied, “Yup.”

Bridges And Johnson Have A Checkered Past

Johnson is the same woman who accused Bridges of domestic abuse by posting pictures of bruises and scratches she had suffered back in 2022. While Bridges turned himself in to the LAPD back in the summer of 2022, he pleaded no contest, meaning he accepted conviction of the charges being levied against him but refused to admit guilt.

As a result of that he missed the entire 2022-23 season. Upon return for the 2023-24 season he was only suspended for the first ten games of the season. In support of Bridges, Johnson, the accuser, even tweeted “he’s not a woman beater,” and deserved the opportunity to continue his career.



Bridges Got Paid In July 2024

In July 2024, Bridges and the Hornets agreed to a three-year, $75 million deal that will pay him an average of $25 million per season.

Based on the current rumors, it looks like Bridges is going to need the money, as he’s soon to be a father of six.