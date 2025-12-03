‘Moments That Should Have Been Shared Were Lost’: LiAngelo Ball’s Latest Baby’s Mother Rashida Nicole Blasts Him For Abandoning Two Families In One Year

LiAngelo Ball hasn’t been in the social media limelight lately for any of his accomplishments on the court or in the studio. True to his baller persona, however, Gelo was recently slammed by his estranged wife Rashida Nicole as she announced the birth of her daughter.

RELATED: ‘I Don’t Be Mad Over The Internet’: As Gelo Ball’s Fame Rises, He Disputes MissNikkiiBaby’s Claims That He Abandoned Their Kids For Rashida Nicole

Rashida Nicole Has LiAngelo Ball’s Baby But Wants No Relationship

On Tuesday (Dec. 2), the influencer shared that her second child, Lilo Legacy Ball, was born but there is no relationship, which caused great speculation on social media. Rashida addressed all of the drama and comments directed towards her relationship and confirmed that she and the “Tweaker” rapper are divorcing, and she didn’t want him present during their son’s birth.

“That decision came after months of emotional pain, hurtful words and complete absence during the most vulnerable season of my life,” Nicole wrote. Gelo basically abandoned Nicole, who claims that she had to do “everything alone” in the “last five months.” “Moments that should have been shared were lost because [Ball] chose not to show up,” she continued. Nicole added that close to his second daughter’s birth, he abruptly asked his wife to change her planned name, as it was “too close” to his alleged girlfriend’s. “The same woman I learned he had been lying about while still living together,” Nicole claimed.

Rashida Nicole Says LiAngelo Ball Abandoned His Baby, But She Made Peace With His Other BM Nikki Mudarris

Nicole claims that the letter wasn’t to garner sympathy but she genuinely has also “taken accountability privately” by apologizing to Nikki Mudarris, the mother of Ball’s oldest children. Ball’s failure to referee his various women led to the current mess where Nicole previously claimed that Mudarris had harassed her.

“I am grateful that we were able to talk, get clarity and create space for healing and a positive future for our kids,” Nicole wrote.

Making peace with Mudarris was the right thing to do, but Nicole refused to “protect” Ball, claiming that he “disrespected” and “pushed a one-sided narrative to avoid accountability.”

“I haven’t shared the worst of what I experienced out of respect for him as a father–a respect I never received in return,” she wrote.

LiAngelo Ball Married and Impregnated Rashida Nicole Then Divorced Her 90 Days Later

In July, it was announced that the rapper and professional basketball player filed for divorce from Nicole after marrying in March. In the same month that the now-exes married, Mudarris claimed that Ball had abandoned their family shortly after the birth of their second child.

RELATED: ‘Another Fake Celebrity Couple Creating Broken Homes’: Fans Accuse LiAngelo Ball Of Bad Parenting By Impregnating Then Divorcing Rashida Nicole After 90 Days

Ball and Nicole wed on March 24, 2025, according to documents filed at a Southern California courthouse on July 3. Less than 100 days later he had gotten her pregnant and filed for divorce.

“New beginnings,” she wrote on Instagram, including a series of snapshots of her gazing at her belly in a white dress. “Wish I had all the right words to describe this journey, but I guess if I had to define it, all I can truly say is: I’m grateful, terrified, anxious, nauseous, HANGRY…all of thee above.” “As a teen mom, I was always hesitant about going thru pregnancy and parenthood again. (Iykyk) I want to thank my daughter for being here for me during this process, always demonstrating unconditional LOVE & reassuring me that, “Everything is alright!” And for now…I choose to protect my peace and this beautiful energy.”

Ball liked the post and left a heart emoji with a lock and key in the comments.

How You Get Them Is How You Lose Them: MissNikkiiBaby Tried To Warn Rashida Nicole

LiAngelo already had two kids with his ex, Nikki Mudarris AKA MissNikkiiBaby, who claimed he cheated and abandoned his family shortly after she gave birth to their second child, LaNiyah Nicole Ball, in December and learned he also got Rashida Nicole pregnant.

LiAngelo Ball’s baby mama is accusing him of getting another woman pregnant, abandoning their kids, and starting a new life with his new partner after his recent rap success pic.twitter.com/UHrkNdXR59 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 8, 2025

Gelo shot back in an X post back in February: “I’ll never leave or ‘abandon’ any of my kids, so we can dead that right now… I love all my children,” he wrote.

LiAngelo isn’t a ballplayer anymore but he’s most definitely moving like one in these streets. The scorned Mudarris appeared to react to the announcement with peaceful joy, expressing herself in an alleged social media post on X.

“The best revenge is none. Time exposes, karma corrects, and God humbles. You don’t have to match energy. You don’t have to prove a point. Life has a way of revealing truth without your help. Let people talk, let them doubt, let them walk away. Your growth will do the explaining.”

Gelo’s first baby’s mom tried to warn Nicole. When Gelo first left her, she took to IG to vent.

“We were just happy and planning family photos. I am beyond blind-sighted by this whole thing. The ultimate betrayal is not even the word. My daughter is not even two months old, and dealing with this and postpartum is very hard.”

In an exclusive statement to TSR MissNikkiiBaby mentioned that LiAngelo moved out and hasn’t been heard from since. She also requested prayers for healing during this difficult time saying …

“I have to be strong for my kids, but I have absolutely no words. Karma is real and God don’t like ugly. I hope it was worth losing his family.”

LiAngelo Ball doubles down and posts his new girl after his baby mama MissNikkiiBaby got upset, exposed him, and accused him of cheating on her and getting another woman pregnant 👀

pic.twitter.com/zPtw3M79FW — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 8, 2025

Gelo secured a $13M record deal for one corny bop that made the social media rounds briefly. He hasn’t been able to follow up with another song of that impact, but he certainly is staying busy with his love life off the court.









