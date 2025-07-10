‘Men As a Species Should Begin Their Lives In Prison and Work Their Way Out’: The Internet Crashes Out On LiAngelo Ball Divorcing Rashida Nicole As MissNikkiBaby Eats Popcorn

LiAngelo Ball has made the news again. This time the rapper has drama with his wife, Rashida Nicole. Ball has filed for divorce, one week after she announced her pregnancy with him, just three months after their marriage.

The “Tweaker” rapper and former G League baller, who is also the less heralded of the NBA’s Ball Brothers, listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. June 15 is listed as their separation date.

Social Media Reacts To LiAngelo Ball Divorce Requests

“Another celebrity couple creating broken homes,” said one netizen on social media. “men as a species should begin their lives in prison and work their way out,” said another on X. “prime example of how you get them is how you lose them,” a third person commented. LiAngelo Ball Divorces Rashida Nicole After Three Months

Ball and Nicole got hitched on March 24, 2025, according to documents filed at a Southern California courthouse on July 3. This is all abrupt and the former NBA player is asking for joint custody and visitation, and to terminate spousal support for both parties. Ball hasn’t addressed the breakup any further, but it comes just days after Nicole announced she’s pregnant with the couple’s first child.

“New beginnings,” she wrote on Instagram, including a series of snapshots of her gazing at her belly in a white dress. “Wish I had all the right words to describe this journey, but I guess if I had to define it, all I can truly say is: I’m grateful, terrified, anxious, nauseous, HANGRY 😂 all of thee above. “As a teen mom, I was always hesitant about going thru pregnancy and parenthood again. (Iykyk) I want to thank my daughter for being here for me during this process, always demonstrating unconditional LOVE & reassuring me that, “Everything is alright!” And for now…I choose to protect my peace and this beautiful energy.”

Ball liked the post and left a heart emoji with a lock and key in the comments.

How You Get Them Is How You Lose Them

LiAngelo already has two kids with his ex, Nikki Mudarris AKA MissNikkiBaby, who claimed he cheated and abandoned his family shortly after she gave birth to their second child, LaNiyah Nicole Ball, in December an learned he also got Rashida Nicole pregnant.

Gelo shot back in an X post back in February: “I’ll never leave or ‘abandon’ any of my kids, so we can dead that right now… I love all my children,” he wrote.

LiAngelo isn’t a ballplayer anymore but he’s most definitely moving like one in these streets. The scorned Mudarris appeared to react to the announcement with peaceful joy, expressing herself in an alleged social media post on X.

“The best revenge is none. Time exposes, karma corrects, and God humbles. You don’t have to match energy. You don’t have to prove a point. Life has a way of revealing truth without your help. Let people talk, let them doubt, let them walk away. your growth will do the explaining.”

Miss Nikki Baby With A Message..



LiAngelo Ball, former NBA player and rapper, split from long-term girlfriend, Nikki Mudarris (Miss Nikki Baby), who is also the mother of his two young children. Mudarris publicly accused Ball of cheating and abandoning their family after… pic.twitter.com/6IQVUfv9oO — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) July 9, 2025

Gelo definitely doesn’t seem to be the settle down type. It was just June 9 when he and Nicole attended the BET Awards and happily posed for photos on the red carpet on June 9 in Los Angeles. The “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood” star welcomed son LaVelo Anthony Ball in July 2023.

In the meantime, he’s still riding the fame of his one viral hit and his multi-million-dollar deal with Def Jam. He also didn’t hesitate to address the backlash from his divorce in a sit-down interview with Billboard News.”

It appears that soon to be ex-wife Rashida Nicole is pregnant and after Gelo filed for divorce, social media fans say she’s the latest victim of LiAngelo Ball’s creation or broken homes. (screenshot Instagram)

“When people conversate about my personal life, it don’t touch me or bother me too much,” GELO tells Billboard News. “Like I see it, of course, because you know, everybody got a phone, but it don’t rub me the wrong way or nothing because nobody really go [through] what I go through every day. You not me, for real. So it don’t mean sh–, for real.”

LiAngelo has his reasons why his relationships end after he has children with a woman. He’s also taken his share of grief without people knowing all of the facts. Such is the life of a celebrity in this social media moshpit.