“I Had COVID Brain” | Larsa Pippen Says She’s Marrying 31-Year-Old Jeff Coby. Blames Dating Her Son’s NBA Teammate Malik Beasley On COVID-19 Pandemic

Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend and six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen, seemingly has a thing for dating guys half her age. The 50-year-old reality television star, entrepreneur and influencer is currently dating 31-year-old basketball player Jeff Coby, who once starred in the Luxembourg Basketball League. While Coby is her new beau, he’s not the first young hooper that the Pippen has been entangled with.

Pippen, who has four children with ex-husband Scottie had a very awkward relationship with current Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Malik Beasley in 2020. Not only was Beasley 22 years her junior, in 2022 he became the Lakers teammate of Pippen’s oldest child, Scotty Jr. Pippen and Beasley were often seen holding hands and spending quality time together at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the country. Making matters even worse was Beasley happened to be married at the time.

Pippen Opens Up On Relationship With Beasley

During a recent appearance on “The Jason Lee Show,” the “Real Housewives” star recounted that time in her life where she says she had a brain fart.

“That was a mistake. I had C brain.”

“I just had COVID. I was stuck in my house, I hadn’t gone anywhere. He was there. He was like, on me.”

Per Pippen, while the situation looked awkward from the outside, the parties involved were just fine with it, including Scotty Jr.

“They had a conversation when they were on the same team, and it was fine,” Pippen said. “It wasn’t like we had a really bad breakup.”

Pippen Also Dated Marcus Jordan

Not only did Pippen have a romantic relationship with her son’s teammate, but she also dated the son of her ex-husband’s teammate. Pippen dated Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, from 2022 to 2024. That relationship also sparked a ton of interest, with the GOAT saying he didn’t approve of his son dating his most famous former teammate’s ex-wife.

Coby Wants To Marry Pippen

After seemingly tapping into the reservoir of youth over and over, Pippen is set to marry Coby in November.

The former hooper recently told the paparazzi this about their plans.

“We’re getting married 2025-26. We’re getting married. It’s gonna be a beautiful marriage. November 2025.”

